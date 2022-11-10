The global ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays market size is projected to reach USD 390 million by 2027 from USD 274 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3%

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market by Product, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05653987/?utm_source=GNW





The Assay kits accounted for the largest market share in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays product’ market, during the forecast period

The ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Products market is segmented into Assay kits, Analyzers, and Ancillary Products. In 2021, kits accounted for a sizable market share because they offer advantages in terms of high specificity and sensitivity and better detection limits as compared to other assays such as ELISA as well as their wide applications in the field of research and diagnostics.



Diagnostic application segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on type of application, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays market is segmented into Diagnostic and Research Application. The Diagnostic application segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021., while research application is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the years ahead, from 2022 to 2027 considering their practice in several research applications, such as vaccine development, clinical trials, and cancer research.



APAC region accounted for the highest CAGR

The global ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays market is divided into four regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.According to the regional analysis, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to retain a significant market share in 2021 and the future.



The Asia-Pacific market is being propelled by an increase in non-communicable (NCD), research funding on vaccines and changing disease profiles. North America, on the other hand, will experience significant growth in the coming years due to the presence of key players, the availability of technologically advanced ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay kits and analyzers.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 32%, Tier 2 - 44%, and Tier 3 - 24%

• By Designation: C-level - 30%, D-level - 34%, and Others - 36%

• By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 28%, Asia Pacific - 20%, and the Rest of the World – 12%



Lits of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Oxford Immunotec (UK)

• Cellular Technology Limited (US)

• Mabtech (Sweden)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Abcam plc. (UK)

• Bio-Techne. (US)

• Mikrogen Diagnostik (Germany)

• Autoimmun Diagnostika GmbH (Germany)

• U-CyTech (Netherland)

• Medix Biochemica (Finland)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Bio-Sys GmbH (Germany)

• Anogen-Yes Biotech Laboratories Ltd (Canada)

• Abnova Corporation. (Taiwan)

• Biorbyt Ltd (UK)



Research Coverage:

This report studies the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays market based on product, applications, End user, and region.The report also analyses factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay products offered by the top 25 players in the market. The report analyses the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays market by product, application, end user and region.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyses the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.



Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays market



Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays market

Market Position: It will upkeep stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

