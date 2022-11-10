The Aircraft Polymer Seals Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.8 Billion in 2027.

Raipur, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Aircraft Polymer Seals Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Aircraft Polymer Seals Market is driven by a host of factors. Below given are some growth factors-

Increasing production rates of the aircraft programs, such as B737 and A320,

Introduction of the fuel-efficient aircraft variants, such as B777x and A330neo; and rising global aircraft fleet size.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

The Aircraft Polymer Seals Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the Aircraft Polymer Seals Market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Aircraft Type - Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Helicopters, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation.

- Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Helicopters, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation. Application Type - Airframe; Nacelles & Engines; Aircraft Interiors; Landing gear, Wheels & Brakes; Flight Control Actuation and Hydraulics; and Others.

- Airframe; Nacelles & Engines; Aircraft Interiors; Landing gear, Wheels & Brakes; Flight Control Actuation and Hydraulics; and Others. Function Type - Aerodynamic Surface Sealing, Air & Fluid Management Seals, Fire Seals, Conductive Seals and Insulative Seals, and Others.

- Aerodynamic Surface Sealing, Air & Fluid Management Seals, Fire Seals, Conductive Seals and Insulative Seals, and Others. Material Type - Elastomeric Seals and Thermoplastic Seals),

- Elastomeric Seals and Thermoplastic Seals), Motion Type - Static Seals and Dynamic Seals.

- Static Seals and Dynamic Seals. End-User Type - OE and Aftermarket.

- OE and Aftermarket. Region - North America [The USA, Canada, and Mexico], Europe [Germany, France, The UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe], Asia-Pacific [Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific], and Rest of the World [Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Others].

The Aircraft Polymer Seals Market Insights

Despite taking a nosedive in 2020, commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Gradual recovery in air passenger traffic coupled with the resumption of B737 Max deliveries as well as projected market entry of aircraft programs, such as B777x, Comac C919, Irkut MC-21, and Airbus A321XLR are likely to create a healthy demand for polymer seals in the commercial aircraft segment.

Based on the application type, Airframe is expected to remain the largest, whereas nacelles & engines are likely to be the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Airframes have a wide range of applications such as sealing doors, windows, wings, ailerons, spoilers, canopies, hatches, and various panels, creating a high demand for seals.

Based on the function type, Aerodynamic surface sealing is expected to remain the most dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. Aerodynamic surface sealing is used to fill gaps between flight control surfaces and wings of the aircraft where it improves aerodynamics by reducing air friction, resulting in high demand for polymer seals.

Based on the material type, Elastomers are expected to remain the larger and faster-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Elastomers are gaining traction in the aircraft industry as they are lighter in weight, have higher temperature resistance, and are more flexible. The high demand for lightweight aircraft is the major driving force behind the widespread use of elastomeric seals in the aircraft industry.

Which Region is expected to remain the largest market?

In terms of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft polymer seals during the forecast period.

The presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, raw material suppliers, and part fabricators in the region is driving the market growth. Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region, owing to rising passenger traffic, the opening of assembly plants by Airbus and Boeing for multiple aircraft programs, and the upcoming indigenous aircraft, C919.

Who are the Top Market Players?

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, seal manufacturers, distributors, aircraft manufacturers, airline companies, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies. The following are the key players in the aircraft polymer seals market-

Freudenberg Group

Hutchinson SA

Meggitt Plc

TransDigm Group Incorporated (Kirkhill)

Trelleborg AB

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the aircraft polymer seals market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

