The military embedded systems market is estimated to be USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2027

The graphical processing unit (GPU) is a component in an embedded system suitable for applications such as ISR and radar processing.The display technologies being used by the defense industry are becoming faster and require higher resolutions.



They, therefore, require powerful GPUs to process images. Designers of HPEC (high-performance embedded computing) for defense have alternatives, such as FPGA (field-programmable gate array) or GPU when choosing a primary processor for image and signal processing.



Test & Certification Services for Military Embedded Systems

Embedded testing is the checking of the functional as well as non-functional attributes of software and hardware in an embedded system.The purpose of embedded testing is to verify and validate the software and hardware as per the client’s requirement.



Embedded testing helps in finding bugs in software, cutting down development and maintenance costs, and improving system performance.Certification services are provided to ensure the products meet all required standards and to help identify specific areas for optimization.



Customer prototype testing helps in identifying bugs and solving issues early in a product’s development cycle.Several companies also offer on-site testing at their facilities.



For instance, Smart Embedded Computing provides an on-site testing facility located in Tempe, Arizona (US), thus enabling local customers to save on shipping and travel costs.

Offshore Patrol Vessels (OVPs): The Fastest-growing segment of the military embedded systems market for Naval Platform, by Ship Type



Offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) are specially developed for navies and coastguards for tasks in regions where there is a low-level threat.These vessels are used for missions, including military security, safety, and humanitarian tasks.



In recent years, due to tensions in areas from the Mediterranean Sea to the South China Sea, the demand for OPVs is increasing.Asia Pacific has the largest proportion of OPVs, and the region is expected to be one of the most lucrative markets for OPVs, along with Africa, the Middle East, and South America, in the coming years.



For instance, in February 2020, L&T commissioned its fifth OPV ICGS Varad for Indian coastal guards.In January 2020, Chittagong Dry Dock Ltd (Chittagong) secured a contract for six new OPVs for the Bangladesh Navy.



Such procurements and developments of OPVs will drive the market for military embedded systems. Also, increasing investments in maritime security and enhancement of naval capabilities to drive the military embedded systems for OPVs.



US: The largest contributing country in the North American military embedded systems market

The US is estimated to account for a share of 93.9% of the North America military embedded systems market in 2022. The market in the US is estimated to be USD 473 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The US is one of the major hubs for manufacturing and service-based industries, which cater to the requirements of different sectors.The country has witnessed various developments in the military and aerospace sectors in terms of the development of new and advanced military devices, control systems, sensors, smart robots, etc.



All these developments are expected to fuel the growth of the military embedded systems market in the US. Innovations in wireless and cloud computing technologies have also led to increased demand for military embedded systems in the country.

The adoption of AI has increased in the US in recent years.The American AI policy initiative undertaken by the US government to accelerate AI innovations and transform the overall industrial infrastructure in the country is also contributing to the growth of the embedded systems market in the US.



In January 2022, one of the prominent US-based military suppliers announced a USD 100 million contract with Abaco systems (AMETEK) for the development and supply of VME Bus-based single-board computers for its advanced military embedded solution to be used by the US DoD. Due to the increase in seaborne trade, the US is also investing in coastal surveillance systems to help detect and thwart maritime threats, piracy, and unlawful acts.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (US), Mercury Systems (US), Kontron (S&T AG) (Austria), AMETEK (US), and General Dymanics Corp. (US) are the key players in the military embedded systems market.



Research Coverage

The study covers the military embedded systems market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on Application, Platform, Server Architecture, Installation Type, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall military embedded systems market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the end use, and wherein military embedded systems are used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

