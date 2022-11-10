Infinera GX Solution Receives Telecom Infra Project Award for Open SDN Transport Requirements

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) has been awarded a Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Requirements Compliant Bronze Badge for its GX G42 Compact Modular Optical Transport Solution, validating its compliance with the open and standard software-defined networking (SDN) API requirements defined by the Mandatory Use Cases for SDN Transport (MUST) project group in TIP.



The TIP MUST solution, defined by a group of leading operators consisting of Turkcell, Telecom Italia (TIM), Orange, China Mobile, Telia, Telefónica, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, and MTN, specifies the SDN technical requirements for an open optical terminal control and management API based on OpenConfig data models.

The Requirements Compliant Bronze Badge acknowledges the Infinera GX G42’s adherence to the MUST open and standard API and positions this solution as a suitable candidate for the open and disaggregated optical network architectures that operators would like to deploy.

Designed for open, multi-vendor network environments and powered by Infinera’s industry-leading ICE6 800G optical engine, the Infinera GX Series has a proven track record of deployments over existing third-party line systems. The TIP compliance award for the GX G42 platform, running the GX Series Converged OS, provides additional assurance that service providers can easily and seamlessly integrate, operationalize, and manage Infinera’s disaggregated transponder solutions while scaling optical infrastructure with best-in-class technology.

“Our ongoing collaboration within TIP reflects our unwavering commitment to open networking, and we are proud to be among the first vendors in the optical networking domain to be awarded a TIP Requirements Compliant Bronze Badge,” said Ron Johnson, General Manager, Optical Systems and Solutions Group at Infinera.

“The adoption of the MUST’s open and standard API requirements by players such as Infinera reflects the huge impact TIP is having to enable open and disaggregated networks,” said Hanson Tuang, Connectivity Technologies and Ecosystems Manager at Meta, and TIP OOPT Technical Lead. “We are excited about testing Infinera and other compliant MUST products, and we look forward to more compliant solutions getting listed on TIP Exchange soon.”

