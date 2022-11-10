New Research: Performance Fuels Cloud Migration Momentum for 99% of Oracle Enterprises

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk, the leading platform for accelerating the performance of mission-critical workloads on the cloud, has released new enterprise research that shows both the imperative of cloud migration and the challenges posed to enterprise customers. These valuable insights into application modernization are included in The Enterprise Essentials Special Report: Oracle Customers on Their Cloud Adoption, which was conducted by Silk in collaboration with IT market research company Apps Run The World.

The research, which is based on a survey of 223 Oracle customers across 21 industries and 29 countries, shows the transformation to the public cloud continues to challenge enterprises looking to realize the full promise of improved performance, scalability, and agility.

Migrating data and delivering target response times are essential to digital transformations: 97% of Oracle customers have started moving their mission-critical workloads to the public cloud. This is both to leverage the scalability needed to drive growth (as reported by 94% of respondents) and to gain easier and faster access to IT infrastructure resources on the public cloud (as reported by 88% of respondents).

Of the Oracle customers surveyed, 72% run a quarter to half of their workloads on-premises; 18% have less than a quarter on-premises, and just 10% report they have more than half on-premises. The shift to public is clear, and the research finds that:

Companies crave cloud: 94% of Oracle customers surveyed view public cloud adoption as key to unlocking scalability and improved access to their data.

of Oracle customers surveyed view public cloud adoption as key to unlocking scalability and improved access to their data. Performance challenges endure: 44% say their biggest challenge is getting the target levels of performance (transaction speed, I/O, latency).

"Customers, who built their business on Oracle, want to leverage the same platform in the cloud, but target performance, resilience, and agility remain a challenge," said Tom Murphy, CMO of Silk. "Silk's Cloud DB Virtualization Platform enables enterprises to succeed in the public cloud by ensuring applications always get the data they need when they need it."

"Despite technical and economic challenges, today's customers are finding new ways to capitalize on their cloud migration projects while realizing significant IT and business performance improvement,'' said Albert Pang, president of Apps Run The World. "Our research findings underscore the fact that companies need to formulate a comprehensive strategy when migrating their mission-critical workloads to ensure faster performance speeds, increased availability, and easier scalability.''

Methodology

Apps Run The World's demand-side research methodology is based on a combination of regular survey work and tele-confirmation using online, telephone and in-person interview channels. The survey results are based on continuous research on tens of thousands of companies every year and their enterprise application implementations. Apps Run the World zeroes in on system go-lives, documented one-time and long-term benefits, and the implications of such projects on the future.

About Silk

The Silk Cloud DB Virtualization Platform gives demanding workloads 10x faster performance on the cloud compared to native cloud alone. It is a virtualization layer that sits between the underlying cloud infrastructure and customers' workloads. Without refactoring, workloads such as Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, and industry-specific applications can move onto the GCP and Azure cloud while massively improving user experience. Industry leaders in e-commerce, software publishing, FinTech, and healthcare trust Silk with their mission-critical workloads to get the ultra-fast speeds their customers demand. Silk is headquartered in Needham, MA. To learn more, visit silk.us.

