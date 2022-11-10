CEX.IO’s Rich Evans to Moderate Panel at the Hedge Fund European Emerging Managers Summit

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects people and businesses to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance, will join the 2022 Hedge Fund European Emerging Managers Summit as a sponsor and panel moderator.

“Strategy Deep-Dive: Traditional, Digital Assets or Experimenting with Private Markets,” a session moderated by Rich Evans, Managing Director for CEX.IO’s institutional offering, Prime Liquidity, will explore the evolution of the industry. The discussion will include guidance on how start-ups should evaluate emerging asset classes including digital assets, and best practices for improving returns and attracting more capital by moving away from traditional strategies. The invite-only panel will take place on Wednesday, November 16.

“As an emerging asset class, DeFi shows great potential for investors, and rewarding capital, within the limits of traditional finance and private markets,” said Evans. “With each passing day it becomes increasingly clear that digital assets are taking their rightful place among traditional financial products. In turn, hedge fund leaders must be prepared to effectively serve their clients. I’m looking forward to an insightful conversation amongst some of the top minds in the industry.”

CEX.IO is a globally recognized leader in the industry. Earlier this year, the organization was named Best Exchange as a part of the 2022 Hedgeweek European Digital Assets Awards. The award recognized excellence among fund managers and service providers in the digital assets space.

Hosted by Hedgeweek, the Summit is considered a bridge to a new understanding of each of the critical steps involved to successfully bring a hedge fund to market, and geared towards management firms and funds in their early stages of development and diverse leaders.

Find CEX.IO at the Summit, and learn more about the event here.

###

ABOUT CEX.IO

CEX.IO was founded in 2013 with a mission to support global financial inclusion through the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. As one of the most tenured market participants, CEX.IO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of intuitive solutions built with safety and security at their core, enabling users to trade, store, transfer and earn digital assets. With over five million registered users globally, CEX.IO helps retail, enterprise, and institutional customers seize opportunities in decentralized finance every day. Learn more at CEX.IO or connect with us on LinkedIn.

© 2022 | CEX.IO Ltd All rights reserved. Not to be reproduced or retransmitted without permission.

CEX.IO is a trading name of, and [digital asset platform products and services] are offered by: in the U.S., CEX.IO Corp., registered with FinCEN in jurisdictions where it is licensed to operate as a Money Service Business (MSB Activities 409 499), registered office 900 E Diehl Rd STE 110, Naperville, IL 60563; in Canada, CEX.IO Limited, registered with FINTRAC; in Europe, CEX.IO Limited, registered in Gibraltar, No. 116846, registered office 8-10 Queensway Montagu Pavilion Gibraltar GX11 1AA. CEX.IO Limited is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission as a DLT Provider under the authorization number: FSC0686FSA; CEX Overseas Ltd, registered in the British Virgin Islands, No. 2046189, registered office Craigmuir Chambers, Road Town, Tortola, VG 1110. CEX.IO Limited and CEX Overseas Ltd are subsidiaries of CEX.IO Holding Ltd.

These materials are for informational purposes only, and are not intended to be used for trading or investment purposes or as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security or financial product. These materials do not provide any form of advice (investment, tax or legal). CEX.IO is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide investment advice or recommendations to buy or sell securities, to hire any investment adviser or to pursue any investment or trading strategy.

The value of digital and virtual currencies is derived from supply and demand in the global marketplace which can rise or fall independently of any fiat or government currency.

Holding digital and virtual currencies carries exchange rate and other types of risk.

Transactions in virtual currency are irrevocable, and, accordingly, losses due to fraudulent or accidental transactions may result in the loss of your money with no recourse.

Any questions regarding this document or application of any law, rule or regulation can be referred to us via email at [compliance@cex.io].

All trademarks, service marks, and trade names not owned by CEX.IO Ltd are the property of their respective owners.

Please refer to the Terms of Use for more details.