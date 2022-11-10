The Headstrong Project, Inc., Receives Second Investment from The A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Headstrong Project Inc., a national-facing mental health treatment practice of choice providing military connected individuals and their families with cost-free, barrier-free, and stigma-free, confidential mental health treatment, announces a two-year, $1,750,000 investment from The A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation. The investment will increase clinical capacity by adding approximately 40 new clinical partners supporting greater access to mental health treatment and care for veterans and their associated families. The partnership and associated support will allow for an additional 17,500 clinical therapy sessions for hundreds of veterans and their families within Headstrong’s Trauma Treatment Program.

”Our continuing partnership with the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation reflects the common commitment shared between us to ensure our military connected families enjoy unprecedented access to best-in-class trauma treatment in this country,” said Colonel (U.S. Army, Ret.) Jim McDonough, Headstrong’s Chief Executive Officer. “We thank the Foundation for their ongoing impactful support helping us to expand capacity and stay at the leading edge of innovation in behavioral health care delivery,” said McDonough.

Over the last ten years, Headstrong has led an unprecedented effort to expand access to evidence and community-based mental health resources for our US military members, veterans, and their associated families. Treating an average of 1,500 veterans a month encompassing 44 states and the District of Columbia, Headstrong’s trauma-informed clinicians have collectively provided over 95,000 clinical sessions to military connected families. The investment from the Clark Foundation allows Headstrong to pilot innovative treatment options, such as massed delivery of therapy and ketamine assisted therapy used to treat veterans suffering from the impact of trauma. “Our greatest strength lies in providing treatments that work from therapists who understand the military culture. This support allows us to continue that work while extending our knowledge beyond the current standards of care.” said Dr. Amy M. Williams, Headstrong’s Chief Clinical Officer.

By supporting Headstrong’s mission to supply best-in-class mental health care at no cost to the client, this investment will also be used to support new and existing psychiatric providers with additional licenses needed to maintain the highest standard of care for our military community.

“Headstrong’s impact and growth since our initial investment in 2020 has been nothing short of exceptional” said Mike Monroe, Director of Veterans Initiatives at the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation. “We are proud to continue our partnership which will expand Headstrong’s high-quality lifesaving mental health services allowing them to reach even more veterans and families.”

About The Headstrong Project

The Headstrong Project is a leading, national-facing mental health network for our nation’s military members and families connected to their care that delivers cost-free, bureaucracy-free and stigma-free evidence-based treatment with industry leading outcomes. Our practice is founded on three leading principles: Unequaled access to best-in-class clinicians who deliver transformative care through individualized treatment with integrity. Our professional staff, accomplished clinicians and generous donors unite in a singular purpose - to deliver the courage, tools and ability to recover and grow following trauma.

Headstrong’s trauma-informed clinical partners provide individualized, evidence-based care to thousands of military connected members and their families since inception with over 1,000 veterans in care monthly. To learn more visit theheadstrongproject.org.

About The A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation

The A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation partners with organizations to strengthen their ability to meet the needs of the individuals, families, and communities they serve. In keeping with Mr. Clark’s desire that the bulk of his assets be used for philanthropy and that the funds be disbursed within a decade, in 2016 the Foundation both scaled up its operations and developed a more targeted focus. The Foundation focuses its philanthropy in three strategic areas: educating engineers, improving the lives of veterans and their families, and providing members of the D.C. community the best opportunity to thrive. To learn more, visit: https://clarkfoundationdc.org/