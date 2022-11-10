Legal Proceedings Against The Malish Corporation Have Been Resolved

MENTOR, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Malish Corporation, a global leader in cleaning brushes and accessories for the floor care market, is pleased to announce that all legal proceedings between The Malish Corporation and a former partner, Diamabrush LLC, which included alleged patent infringement and unfair competition claims filed in the federal court in Cleveland, have been resolved.

The Malish Corporation's latest innovation, Diamond Devil™ Concrete & Terrazzo Restoration and Polishing System, makes speedy work of removing old coatings from concrete floors or prepping and polishing them to a fresh finish with an unsurpassed shine. Chemical-free and designed to work on most standard floor machines, the Diamond Devil™ system saves time and money while producing outstanding results.

The Diamond Devil™ system's 3+1 polishing process uses a series of three tools, each with permanent precisely designed and angled blades, to achieve unparalleled results on concrete or terrazzo floors. The Diamond Devil™ system is so advanced that without chemicals and in just three steps, it can deliver a polish level superior to other systems. The system's "+1" shine tool is an optional step that elevates the floor's polish to a shine, providing superior image gloss and clarity. Using Diamond Devil™ maintenance staff can grind, hone, polish and shine more efficiently and effectively—saving time and money.

The Mastic Demon™ rapidly and easily removes mastic, glue, adhesive, thin-set, paint, epoxy and more from concrete floors. It features 75% larger blades and increased diamond content to deliver enhanced cutting power and an improved surface profile. The tool's patent-pending blade angle design amps up productivity by cutting and ejecting debris more quickly and efficiently - up to 30% faster than other systems.

About The Malish Corporation

A global leader in floor care products, The Malish Corporation offers a broad line of rotary/disc brushes and accessories for commercial floor machines. From pad drivers and color-coded grit brushes to unique bristled floor pads and carpet-cleaning brushes, the industry has turned to Malish for quality and innovation since 1945. To learn more about the Diamond Devil™ system or other Malish floor care products, visit Malish.com or call: +1(800) 321-7044.

Media Contact Information

Tina Gallagher

Director of Marketing & Customer Service

tinag@malish.com

440-510-7142

