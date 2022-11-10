LianBio to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Events

SHANGHAI, China and PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LianBio (Nasdaq: LIAN), a biotechnology company dedicated to bringing innovative medicines to patients in China and other major Asian markets, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:



BioCentury-BayHelix East-West Biopharma Summit – November 14-18, 2022 Panel: BioCentury Scene Setter Report: Does East-West Matter? – November 15 at 9:00 am PT Panel: Capital Session I: Capital Markets Showcase Workshop: A Mountain of Dry Powder – November 16, 2022 at 1:15 pm PT Company Presentation – November 15, 2022 at 2:48 pm PT 1:1 Meetings

– November 14-18, 2022 Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Healthcare Forum – November 15-18, 2022 Panel: Biotech Reshaping – Revisit China and Global Strategy – November 15, 2022 at 9:00 am HKT 1:1 Meetings

– November 15-18, 2022 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference – November 15-17, 2022 Fireside Chat – November 16, 2022 at 10:55 am GMT 1:1 Meetings



– November 15-17, 2022

A live audio webcast of the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference will be accessible from the Investors section of LianBio’s website at https://investors.lianbio.com/ with a replay available following the live event. To learn more about the BioCentry-BayHelix event, visit the event website at https://conferences.biocentury.com/east-west-summit.

About LianBio

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company on a mission to bring transformative medicines to patients in China and other Asian markets. Through partnerships with highly innovative biopharmaceutical companies around the world, LianBio is advancing a diversified portfolio of clinically validated product candidates with the potential to drive new standards of care across cardiovascular, oncology, ophthalmology, inflammatory disease and respiratory indications. LianBio is establishing an international infrastructure to position the company as a partner of choice with a platform to provide access to China and other Asian markets. For more information, please visit www.lianbio.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Elizabeth Anderson, VP Communications and Investor Relations

E: elizabeth.anderson@lianbio.com

T: +1 646 655 8390

For media inquiries, please contact:

Josh Xu, Director of Communications

E: josh.xu@lianbio.com

T: +86 136 6140 8315

Katherine Smith, Evoke Canale

E: katherine.smith@evokegroup.com

T: +1 619 849 5378