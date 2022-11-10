Momcozy’s S Pro Series sees early success- S9 Pro ranks #1 in new releases under ‘baby products’

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy , the number one selling wearable breast pump brand in North America has further shaken up the breast pump market with its recently launched S Pro Series of breast pumps.



Featuring the S9 Pro and S12 Pro , the 2 Momcozy wearable breast pumps have already received positive attention, with the S9 Pro quickly ranking #1 in new releases under baby products, earning an ‘Amazon's Choice’ product listing, and a top 3 overall ranking in the ‘Electric Breast Pumps’ category. The breast pump has also garnered accolades from customers and critics alike, most notably earning a Red Dot Award for innovative design. The S12 Pro has been available on Momcozy's website since October 18th, and on Amazon since November 8th.

The new S Pro series is built with greater convenience and comfort in mind. Building on the previously released S Series (S9 and S12), the two Momcozy breast pumps bring key updates in functionality over its predecessors, without an increase in price.

The Momcozy S9 Pro features a long-lasting battery life and hands-free convenience for moms on the go. The high-capacity battery lasts from 6-8 pumping sessions on one charge, and comes in 2 modes of operation (expression and mixed), both with 9 levels of suction.

The Momcozy S12 Pro focuses on efficiency and comfort. With 3 modes of operation (expression, stimulation and mixed) featuring 9 levels each, and a double-flanged design, moms can pump with greater and at 15% more efficiency compared to the S12.

“Early motherhood should revolve around raising and bonding with your child, not around your breast pump,” said Momcozy representative Ella. “We want to make this part of moms lives easier, empowering them to focus on those things that really matter, like cherishing those precious moments with your little one.” She continued, “With our new Momcozy pumps, we’ve continued raising the bar in making breast pumping fit more and more seamlessly into every mom’s life.”

About Momcozy

Momcozy strives to be a companion for moms from pregnancy through the early stages of motherhood. With its breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products, Momcozy strives to bring the very best in comfort to moms everywhere. With continuous innovation and mother involvement, Momcozy has created products dedicated to making moms' lives easier and more comfortable.



