Vyant Bio to Participate at Neuroscience 2022, the 52nd Annual Gathering of the Society for Neuroscience, on November 12-16

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT) is an innovative biotechnology company reinventing drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The Company’s proprietary central nervous system (“CNS”) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning to identify and validate drug targets and therapeutic candidates. Today, Vyant Bio announced that it will be participating at Neuroscience 2022, the 52nd Annual Gathering of the Society for Neuroscience, on November 12th-16th at the San Diego Convention Center.



Vyant Bio’s team will deliver two platform presentations in the Rett Syndrome Symposium presenting the identification of a repurposed drug which will be progressed into a patient trial in 2023 to demonstrate its clinical proof of concept for Rett syndrome with a differentiated mechanism of action from the most advanced Rett syndrome clinical candidates. In addition, the Company will present a poster on the discovery of novel targets and therapeutic candidates for CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD) in the Stem Cell Models for Neurodevelopmental Disorders session. CDD is one of the most common forms of genetic epilepsy. Details for the presentations include:

Title: Identification of a therapeutic candidate for Rett syndrome with a differentiated mechanism of action using a patient-derived cortical organoid screening platform

Authors: Cassiano Carromeu (Presenting), Nicholas Coungeris, Neha Sodhi, Huda Ahmed, Megan Seibel, Kendra Prum, Robert Fremeau, and Andrew LaCroix

Session: Rett Syndrome

Date / Time: November 16, 2022: 9:00 am PT

Title: Multiparametric analysis of coordinated network activity reveals target-specific functional rescue in a human iPSC-derived organoid model of Rett syndrome

Authors: Andrew LaCroix (Presenting), Huda Ahmed, Nicholas Coungeris, Cameron Joseph, Neha Sodhi, Cassiano Carromeu, Robert Fremeau

Session: Rett Syndrome

Date / Time: November 16, 2022: 9:30 am PT

Title: High-throughput functional screening to develop novel therapies for CDKL5-deficiency disorder using human iPSC-derived cortical organoids

Authors: Matthew V Green, Tori Alstat, Huda Ahmed, Kendra Prum, Cassiano Carromeu, Andrew LaCroix, Robert Fremeau

Session: Stem Cell Models for Neurodevelopmental Disorders

Date / Time: November 14, 2022: 1:00 pm PT

Interested parties may register for the Society for Neuroscience gathering at: Society for Neuroscience - Registration (sfn.org)

ABOUT THE SOCIETY FOR NEUROSCIENCE

The Society for Neuroscience is a professional society, headquartered in Washington, DC, for basic scientists and physicians around the world whose research is focused on the study of the brain and nervous system. It is especially well known for its annual meeting, consistently one of the largest scientific conferences in the world.

ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT) is an innovative biotechnology company focused on identifying unique biological targets and novel and repurposed therapeutics for treating the debilitating neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders for which there are no current therapies. Vyant Bio has built a platform of therapeutics seeking to treat neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases, with current programs targeting Rett Syndrome (“Rett”), CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders (“CDD”), and familial Parkinson’s Disease. The Company’s approach to drug discovery integrates human-derived biology with artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to de-risk candidate selection, with the goal of improving the potential effectiveness of drugs discovered earlier in the development cycle. Vyant Bio’s management believes that drug discovery needs to progressively shift to more efficient methods as the widely used models for predicting safe and effective drugs have under-performed, as evidenced by the significant time and cost of bringing novel drugs to patients. By combining sophisticated data science capabilities with highly functional human cell derived disease models, Vyant Bio seeks to leverage its current ability to screen and test therapeutic candidates, and create a unique approach to assimilating data that supports decision making iteratively throughout the discovery phase of drug development to identify both novel and repurposed CNS therapeutic candidates.

For more information, please visit or follow Vyant Bio at:

Internet: www.vyantbio.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vyant-bio

Twitter: @VyantBio

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements pertaining to Vyant Bio, Inc.’s expectations regarding future financial and/or operating results, the efficacy of our drug screening and discovery process, and potential for our services, future revenue or growth in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in our attempts to discover drug candidates, partner with pharmaceutical and other biotechnology companies, achieve profitability, adapt to the global coronavirus pandemic, raise capital to meet our liquidity needs, and other risks discussed in the Vyant Bio, Inc. Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Vyant Bio disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

One Rockefeller Plaza, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10020 USA

Office: (646) 893-5835 x2

Email: info@skylineccg.com

###