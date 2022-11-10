Lumos Controls Announces Partnership with the Leading Sales Representatives from Greater Cincinnati

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Controls, the smart lighting control solution from WiSilica, has announced its partnership with BR Lighting and Controls. This partnership allows BR Lighting and Controls to bring the most simplified wireless lighting controls to its line card, and widen Lumos Controls' presence in the Cincinnati Metropolitan Area.

"BR Lighting & Controls has almost 59 years of experience in lighting sales. Their in-depth technical knowledge and focus on customer service will boost Lumos Controls presence in the Ohio region of the United States," said, Vivek Pramod, Senior Vice President & GM – of Smart Controls, WiSilica.

"Lumos Control’s simplified and award-winning products will inspire building communities to create more beautiful and sustainable environments with enhanced user experience. This collaboration will make us more capable of meeting the ever-growing demands of the building industry," said, Cliff Brooks, Principal- BR Lighting & Controls.

About Lumos Controls

Lumos Controls is a smart controls solution from WiSilica, the leading IoT platform and solutions provider. Built on an IoT platform (ARIXA), this solution features the most advanced lighting control devices, intuitive interfaces, and versatile edge/cloud computing that are brought together to build an intelligent lighting network that's future-ready for innovative enterprises. Lumos Controls is on a mission to unlock the extraordinary potential of light and give lighting controls a life of its own and beyond.

For insights on lighting innovations, visit Lumos Controls resource page

About BR Lighting & Controls

BR Lighting & Controls serves the Greater Cincinnati and Southwest Ohio area, the Northern Kentucky area, Greater Dayton and Springfield area, and Southeastern Indiana. A professional sales representative for lighting manufacturers in the areas of commercial, industrial, landscape, and decorative lighting, they collaborate with Distributors, Engineers, Architects, and End Users, provide Writing Specifications, Design Consulting, Site Surveys, Energy Audits & Rebate Application Assistance, plus Customer Service for Repair & Maintenance.

Media Contact:

Gokul Ravindran

WiSilica Inc

20321 Lake Forest Dr. D6,

Lake Forest,

California 92630, USA.

pr@wisilica.com

