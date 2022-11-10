DuploCloud’s State of No-Code/Low-Code Cloud Automation Survey Finds Security Compliance is the No. 1 Concern for Companies of All Sizes

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DuploCloud , the industry pioneer for no-code/low-code infrastructure automation and compliance, announced the release of its data report on the state of no-code/low-code cloud automation. Between June 8-11 of 2022, DuploCloud surveyed 300 senior leaders in software development and engineering to better understand the need for no-code/low-code cloud infrastructure automation and compliance platforms. The survey also unpacks the value development teams are finding in the approach, analyzes the main barriers to adoption, and explains how companies can begin their implementation journey.



“Modern engineering departments encounter numerous complex challenges to meet the expectations of senior management and successfully ship products in an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving technology environment,” said Venkat Thiruvengadam, the CEO and Founder of DuploCloud. “However, armed with low-code/no-code automation tools, engineering and IT teams can offload workflows, security requirements, compliance standards, infrastructure provisioning, and other DevOps tasks while offering developers more self-service.”

Key Findings:

The data reveals that the vast majority of respondents had already adopted these tools as part of their company’s core workflows — and that adoption among respondents would reach 92% within two years. The data also suggests that adoption of these platforms is widespread across teams regardless of organizational maturity and size, with the lowest implementation rate (which was among seed-stage companies) still at 59%.

While the top concern varies by growth stage, compliance and security were consistently mentioned as the fastest-growing challenges developers face.

44% of companies said these platforms reduced their cloud operating costs by at least 10% — and 10% said they reduced costs by over 50%.

The vast majority of companies surveyed that use no-code/low-code cloud automation platforms said the technology has significantly enhanced multiple key performance indicators including: Their ability to meet compliance requirements during the development process (76%). Incorporate necessary security controls into their applications during the development process (71%). Deploy applications quickly (72%).

42% of companies that have not adopted these platforms said it was because they already had dedicated in-house resources — the number one reason by far.

To view the full report, please visit https://lp.duplocloud.com/whitepaper/state-of-low-code-no-code-cloud-automation.

Methodology

DuploCloud surveyed 300 software development and IT executives from the software and information services industry from June 8 to June 11. The respondents were selected randomly via RDE and asked 20+ questions concerning their organization, its current DevOps team, its usage of no-code/low-code platforms, and more. The companies surveyed represent a range of growth stages (from pre-seed to enterprise), annual earnings (from pre-revenue to $500M+), and DevOps team sizes (from 0 to 21+ engineers).

The data in the report is descriptive, meaning that it represents the beliefs, opinions, and practices of the organizations surveyed. The precise correspondence of our findings to trends across the greater IT landscape is, therefore, beyond the scope of this report. Readers are encouraged to understand our conclusions through that lens.

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry’s only end-to-end low-code/no-code DevOps automation and compliance platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for everyone. Founded in 2017 and built by the original engineers of Microsoft Azure and AWS, the software platform helps startups, SMBs, and companies that are building enterprise-grade applications or migrating to the cloud, save time and money. The DuploCloud platform integrates cloud services and popular open-source tools, while the rules-based engine translates high-level application specifications into detailed and fully managed cloud configurations utilizing best practices around security, availability, and compliance guidelines. Investors in the company include Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital . Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/ .

