Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Report 2022: Passenger Vehicles Lead the Way in $208.3 Billion Industry

The Global Automotive Collision Repair Market size is expected to reach $208.3 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 1.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



The restoration and replacement processes done on automobiles damaged in an accident are referred to as automotive collision repair. It includes denting, painting, restoring, repairing, replacing, and refinishing structural or cosmetic portions of vehicles, such as glass windows, bumpers, and car doors. Paints, scratch-resistant coatings, replacement components, and other refinishing materials are commonly utilized in car collision repair.



An increase in automotive traffic is ascribed to factors such as global population expansion, rising disposable income, and growing sales of light-duty automobiles in emerging markets. This is causing an increase in the number of car accidents.



Market Growth Factors:



Constant technological advancements



In the last few years, the number of traffic accidents and fatalities has increased drastically. One of the major factors contributing to this number is the adoption of the drink and drive concept. In addition, tremendous expansion in the automotive industry is expected to help the customers to avail these services more readily. The increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles (H/EVs), as well as conventional automobiles, has increased customer demand for maintenance services. In accordance with this, automotive stores are increasingly selling do-it-yourself (DIY) kits for consumers that include sophisticated and customized replacement parts.



Passenger vehicles are set to boost the market growth



Mainly, the automotive collision repair services market is divided into three vehicle types: passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. On a worldwide basis, the percentage for passenger cars holds a significant number of all automobiles. Passenger cars, which have a bigger fleet, are more likely to be involved in crashes than commercial vehicles. Hence, this factor is expected to help many service providers to provide services by considering the needs and requirements of different types of passenger vehicles.



Marketing Restraining Factor:



Absence of trained professionals



Both in developing as well as developed countries, there is less availability of trained individuals who can perform collision repair services effectively. This shortage is expected to motivate people to prefer repairing services from the locally available mechanics. Moreover, these services are associated with high cost, hence many people tend to sell their cars after a major collision or accident. The cost of hiring a repair specialist is the single most important factor that deters individuals from doing so. A damaged car might cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars to repair.

Scope of the Study



Market Segments Covered in the Report:



By Product

Spare Parts

Consumables

Paints & Coatings

By Service Channel

OE

do-it-yourself (DIY)

DIFM

By Vehicle Type

Light-duty Vehicle

Heavy-duty Vehicle

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Automotive Technology Products LLC

International Automotive Components (IAC) Group

3M Company

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Honeywell International, Inc.

Denso Corporation

Tenneco, Inc.

Magna International, Inc.

Faurecia (Groupe PSA)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. Global Automotive Collision Repair Market by Product



Chapter 5. Global Automotive Collision Repair Market by Service Channel



Chapter 6. Global Automotive Collision Repair Market by Vehicle Type



Chapter 7. Global Automotive Collision Repair Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

