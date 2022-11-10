The global FRP vessels market size is projected to grow from USD 3.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.7 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.0%

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "FRP Vessels Market by Fiber Type, Resin Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989795/?utm_source=GNW

Greater tax incentives for CNG vehicles and infrastructure to boost the market growth.

Tax incentives for CNG vehicles have been increased or extended in various regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, in a bid to reduce CO2 emissions.In May 2019, the government of the US state of Oklahoma revised and approved its legislation concerning tax credits as they apply to compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles and their refueling.



The legislation was extended from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2027.This will ensure that Oklahoma consistently leads the country in supporting natural gas for vehicles as the best fuel option.



In turn, this will generate demand for FRP vessels.

In December 2019, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in India cut GST on CNG vehicles to 5% from the current 28%, which indirectly helped the government to drive the popularity of gas vehicles. This has resulted in the increasing demand for FRP vessels.



development of low-weight FRP vessels for hydrogen-powered cars to create opportunities for FRP vessels market.

Hydrogen-powered cars have electric motors that drive the wheels, like in an electric car.However, while electrical power is stored in a conventional battery in an electric car, in a hydrogen car, the electricity is stored in the form of hydrogen and converted into electricity in a device known as a fuel cell.



Currently, the cost of storage tanks for such cars is very high, thus limiting their use.A 5-kg storage tank for a car costs around USD 4,000-4,500, which i is a huge price addition to the total cost of the car.



Research is underway to develop Class 4-cylinder tanks made from lightweight carbon fiber. The top manufacturers of hydrogen storage FRP tanks for cars are Luxfer Group (UK), Worthington Industries, Inc. (US), Quantum Fuel System LLC (US), Ullit SA (France), and Agility Fuel Systems (US).



Well established infrastructure for electric cars to be a major challenge for FRP vessels market.

Hydrogen-powered cars are popular in countries such as South Korea and Japan, where the respective governments have offered subsidies for these vehicles and also provided finance to build the necessary infrastructure.In the US, the state of California offers incentives for the use of fuel cell-powered vehicles.



Although hydrogen-powered cars may be a sustainable technology in the modern world, experts believe hydrogen needs to be developed from a natural gas source, which results in the use of fossil fuels.Electric cars rely on battery power and hence are greener than hydrogen-powered cars.



However, efforts are being made to use hydrogen produced from renewable sources.Hydrogen-powered cars are three times less energy efficient, have less volumetric efficiency, and have higher weight as compared to electric cars.



The necessary infrastructure for refueling the tanks is inadequate, which restrains the growth of the FRP vessels market. Industry experts believe that if hydrogen technology does not become more refined during the forecast period, electric cars will take precedence. Companies in the fuel cell car market, such as Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda, are already planning to develop electric vehicles in addition to hydrogen-powered vehicles in case the latter technology gets phased out.



Asia Pacific to be the dominating region in FRP vessels market in terms of both value and volume.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing FRP vessels market due to the rising demand for corrosion-resistant and lightweight tanks from the chemical, water & wastewater, and transportation industries in the region.The presence of emerging economies, such as China and India, makes the region the most promising market for FRP tanks.



An increase in the demand for FRP tanks from the water & wastewater and oil & gas industries in Saudi Arabia and the UAE is expected to drive the market in the Middle East region during the forecast period.

This study has been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 37%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 30%

• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Executives- 30%

• By Region- Europe- 50%, Asia Pacific (APAC) - 20%, North America- 15%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-10%, Latin America-5%,



