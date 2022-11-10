Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market to cross USD 110 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Personal Protective Equipment Market is slated to amass USD 110 billion by 2032.

Considerable rise in efforts pertaining to ensuring safety and security compliances by employers at the workplace will propel PPE demand from 2023 to 2032. There has been increased cognizance about improving the existing workers' safety norms among organizations globally. The rising concerns about maintaining safety in the workplace can be attributed to the increasing incidences of occupational diseases and workplace injuries.

For instance, according to the United Nations Global Compact, work-related diseases and occupational accidents lead to an estimated 2.78 million workers’ death globally each year. Additionally, non-fatal occupational accidents affect nearly 374 million workers. The growing emphasis on minimizing injuries, illness, and accidents among employees working in hazardous work environments and the rising awareness about the significance of workplace safety on the organizations' morale, profitability, and productivity will offer a noticeable boost to the worldwide PPE industry.

Surging incidences of airborne infections to boost the sales of eye and face PPEs

Eye and face protection segment valuation is expected to cross USD 10 billion by 2032. The massive rise in these infections and the consistently rising air pollution levels across numerous economies have significantly pushed the requirement for face masks and shields as part of preventive measures. In addition, the prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, which necessitate protection from airborne droplets, will cause a visible surge in the eye and face PPE sales.

Hazardous work environments to escalate product adoption across oil & gas sector

personal protective equipment market from oil & gas applications is likely to register over 8% CAGR through 2032. The escalating efforts by the companies operating in the oil & gas industry to achieve technological expertise and attain energy independence will create remarkable growth opportunities for the PPE market. Besides, the hazardous work environment across these industries that poses risks of eye, head, and face injuries may propel product adoption throughout the forecast timeframe.

Expanding manufacturing sector to streamline industry growth across the Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific PPE market was worth over USD 11 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to accrue a decent market share by 2032. The increasing number of automotive, petrochemical, and electronic manufacturers making their foray into regional economies such as India and China may amplify the APAC market size during the projection timeline. The implementation of stringent lockdown norms and workplace safety measures against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic will further bolster the regional market landscape.

Advanced innovations to stimulate the strategic outlook

Prominent enterprises participating in the personal protective equipment market are DuPont, 3M, Honeywell International, Ansell Ltd, MSA Company, COFRA SRL, and UVEX Safety Group GmbH, among others. Companies operating in the market have been focusing on developing technologically advanced equipment to meet the requirements of the widely expanding consumer base.

