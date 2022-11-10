NordPass introduces new business features that help increase productivity within teams

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, NordPass announced it complemented its password management solution with new features that benefit business users. From now on, NordPass Enterprise members will be able to create folders and share them with others, which serves especially handy when working on various projects simultaneously. Moreover, NordPass clients can now reassign items of a deleted member to a new item owner, which ensures the organization does not lose access to essential accounts upon an employee's departure.

Helps improve collaboration within the teams

The Shared Folders feature that NordPass just introduced to its clients was developed to ensure seamless item sharing and management across organizations. Available for NordPass Enterprise users, this functionality allows employees to create a folder, add items to it, and share the folder content with other team members.

However, for safer password management, not all employees in the organization can view or edit the account credentials, credit card details, secure notes, or other sensitive information stored in the folder. Only the person who created a folder can grant full rights access to other team members, allowing them to view and edit the items, and assign limited access rights to those employees who are supposed only to view them.

"We built this feature following a vision to help our clients work as productively as possible within their teams. Working in the fast-paced modern work environment, our business users can now increase collaboration among team members without compromising on the organization's security," says Karolis Arbaciauskas, the head of business development at NordPass .

Reduces the risks associated with employee turnover

NordPass also presented Items Transfer — a new feature that helps manage the aftermath of an employee leaving a job. Once a person leaves and their access to the organization's NordPass Business account is restricted, all the items they possessed in the vault are moved to the "Deleted" page.

From there, a team member with the organization owner's role in NordPass can reassign the passwords and other sensitive information to another team member. For example, suppose a new joiner has already replaced the employee who left. In that case, they can be easily assigned the items needed for their position and that were previously stored in a former employee's vault.

Other business features

Recently, NordPass has also introduced other product updates that serve business clients. A notable example is the Data Breach Monitor , a tool scanning the internet 24/7 for any data breaches. If an organization's credentials are found among the leaked data, they immediately get notified via email or in-app to change the password.

Until December 1, a NordPass Business subscription is available for up to 60% off.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It’s powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease of use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com .

Contact:

Emilija Gaivenyte

emilija@nordsec.com