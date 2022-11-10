The Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market is expected to grow by $105.64 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360259/?utm_source=GNW

64 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period. Our report on the concrete block and brick manufacturing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising construction industry, new construction materials gaining traction, and advancements in construction materials.

The concrete block and brick manufacturing market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The concrete block and brick manufacturing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Brick

• Block



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high investment in infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the concrete block and brick manufacturing market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the construction of green buildings and government initiatives to support construction and infrastructure will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the concrete block and brick manufacturing market covers the following areas:

• Concrete block and brick manufacturing market sizing

• Concrete block and brick manufacturing market forecast

• Concrete block and brick manufacturing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading concrete block and brick manufacturing market vendors that include Acme Brick Co., Aggregate Industries UK Ltd., Boral Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, Cheboygan Cement Products Inc., CRH Plc, Eclat Pavers, Forterra Building Products Ltd., Harden Bricks Pvt. Ltd., LCC Siporex, Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Midwest Block and Brick, Mona Precast Anglesey Ltd., R.W. Sidley Inc., RCP Block and Brick Inc., Thomas Armstrong Concrete Blocks Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Wienerberger AG, William D. Lewis Aberdare Ltd., and Xella International GmbH. Also, the concrete block and brick manufacturing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

