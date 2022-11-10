Bradshaw Home Shares Meaningful Tips for Hosting During the Holiday Season

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bradshaw Home, a leading designer and marketer of kitchenware and cleaning products for the housewares industry, is providing must-read tips for how to best prepare your home for the holiday season with its brands, GoodCook®, Casabella®, and Evercare®. With helpful product suggestions and use tips spanning cleaning and cooking, homeowners can simplify their lives and enjoy a happier hosting experience.



Being a host for the holidays involves much preparation and planning. Whether you’re having an intimate gathering or hosting the entire extended family, having the right home essentials means that you can fully focus on creating meaningful memories with your loved ones.

To make the most of the season, there are helpful tips to follow before, during and after the holidays:

For baking the perfect cookies: The GoodCook AirPerfect Nonstick Baking Sheet is the holiday cookie’s best friend. Designed to create even browning, it uses two layers that allow a pocket of air to circulate heat throughout, while a textured bottom makes for a faster bake without scorching the base of the cookies. As an added bonus, clean-up is easy due to its nonstick carbon steel.

For the tastiest turkey: The GoodCook Everyday Nonstick Quick-Baste Roasting Pan with Locking Rack is exemplary for roasting all your favorite meats during the holidays. Designed for easy basting, this roasting pan has a raised center with deeper wells on two sides that collect the juices to make it easy to gather in a baster. Plus, with a v-rack that can nestle the meat, residue is kept off the bottom of the pan, allowing for a quicker clean when roasting is done.

For tackling hard-to-reach areas: The Casabella Multi-Angle Extendable Microfiber Duster boasts an extendable handle that reaches up to 60" to easily clean hard to reach spaces – a must for tackling tricky areas pre- and post-holiday spruce up. Foam grip provides a comfortable cleaning experience, while the duster head attracts and holds dust, direct and pet hair. Your home will surely be sparkling and ready for guests.

For mastering small messes: The Evercare lint roller is ideal for picking up post-gathering cookie crumbs and dessert decorations off clothes, furniture, car interiors and more. With easy tear sheets and an ergonomic design that's functional for at home or on the go use, hosts and guests alike will have peace of mind knowing that no crumb will be left behind on their holiday best.

For the deep post-holiday clean: The Casabella Infuse Multi-Surface Floor Spray Mop Cleaning Kit offers everything you need for a deep clean after all your guests have left. Cruelty-free and free from Phthalates, Parabens, BPA, and Carcinogens, Casabella Infuse is tough on dirt and grime and is designed to clean most surfaces. The complete cleaning system includes a refillable water bottle and a reusable microfiber mop pad that can be washed up to 100 times.



“While the holiday season is meant to be a time for loved ones to gather and spend quality time together, preparing your home for guests can be overwhelming,” said Tom Barber, SVP of Marketing and Product Development. “Having the right home essentials can help the festivities run smoother, and our brands, GoodCook, Casabella and Evercare can provide solutions that help create more enjoyable moments.”

Bradshaw Home’s family of brands have built a reputation for providing leading, accessible products for decades, spanning the areas of kitchen tools & gadgets, cookware, bakeware and cleaning products.

For more information about Bradshaw Home, please visit www.BradshawHome.com .

About Bradshaw Home:

Bradshaw Home is a premier marketer of housewares and is the largest kitchen gadget and cleaning products supplier in the U.S. Its family of brands span the areas of kitchen tools & gadgets, cookware, bakeware and cleaning products, which includes GoodCook®, Architec®, Evercare® and Casabella®, as well as licensed brands, Mr. Clean®, Dawn®, CleanOnes®, Clorox®, and Liquid-Plumr®.

