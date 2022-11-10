The Global Effervescent Tablet Market is expected to grow by $ 4.55 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Effervescent Tablet Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360256/?utm_source=GNW

12% during the forecast period. Our report on the effervescent tablet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of effervescent tablets among aging population, advantages of effervescent tablets, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

The effervescent tablet market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The effervescent tablet market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Powder

• Tablet

• Granules

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the availability of effervescent supplements for youth and children as one of the prime reasons driving the effervescent tablet market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of organic effervescent tablets and the increasing popularity of effervescent tablets online channels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the effervescent tablet market covers the following areas:

• Effervescent tablet market sizing

• Effervescent tablet market forecast

• Effervescent tablet market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading effervescent tablet market vendors that include ALPEX PHARMA SA, Amerilab Technologies Inc, Bayer AG, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife International of America Inc, HERMES PHARMA GmbH, Natur Produkt Zdrovit Sp Z O O, Nestle SA, Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd, SCITECH, Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd., and Vovantis Laboratories. Also, the effervescent tablet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

