The Global Boom Truck Market is expected to grow by $574.48 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period

Our report on the boom truck market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in end-user industries due to urbanization, growth of construction industry, and rise in demand for oil and natural gas globally.

The boom truck market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The boom truck market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Construction

• Telecom

• Transportation and logistics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of autonomous boom truck as one of the prime reasons driving the boom truck market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for advanced and fuel-efficient tower boom trucks and increasing demand for high-capacity boom trucks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the boom truck market covers the following areas:

• Boom truck market sizing

• Boom truck market forecast

• Boom truck market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading boom truck market vendors that include Able Rigging Contractors Inc., Altec Inc., Aspen Equipment LLC, Dur A Lift Inc., Elliott Equipment Inc., Fassi Gru Spa, Interlake Crane Inc., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Link Belt Cranes, Load King Trailers, Manitex International Inc., Morita Holdings Corp., PALFINGER AG, RUTHMANN GmbH and Co. KG, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., Time Manufacturing Co., Toyota Industries Corp., and Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. Also, the boom truck market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

