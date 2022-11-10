Embedded Computing Market Size Worth $67+Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 8+% CAGR – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Embedded Computing Market Size and Opportunity Forecast to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Microprocessor, Microcontroller, ASIC, Digital Signal Processor, FPGA, Memory, Other Hardware and Software); Industry Vertical (Automotive, Industrial, Transport, Consumer Electronics, Enterprise & Government, Communications, and Others)”, the global embedded computing market size is estimated to grow from USD 32.1 Bn in 2018 to USD 67.3 Bn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027.





Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Embedded Computing Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006326





Embedded Computing Market Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 32.1 Billion in 2018 Market Size Value by USD 67.3 Billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 8.7% from 2019-2027 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Base Year 2019 No. of Pages 150 No. of Tables 54 No. of Charts & Figures 75 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component; Industry Vertical Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Embedded Computing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Advantech Co., Ltd., Arms Holdings, Fujitsu, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated are among the leading players profiled in the Embedded Computing Market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their growth. A few developments in Embedded Computing Market are mentioned below:

In 2018: Advantech Collaborated with Tokyo Electron Device to Promote Edge Computing for AIoT.

In 2018: Intel Corporation partnered with Micron Technology, Inc. to complete joint development for the second generation of 3D XPoint technology

In 2019: Advantech announced the introduction of Palm Size Embedded System EPC-U2117, which enhances the CPU performance by 30% and boosts the visual performance by 45%.





Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00006326





Global Embedded Computing Market Drivers:

Embedded Computing Market Growth is Fuelled by Bridging the Gap between Usability and Performance, Provide Lucrative Opportunities for during (2019-2027):

In embedded computing, there has always been a gap between usability and performance. Escalating opportunities of a connected world, compelled by the potential of edge computing and AI, there has been a snowballing need for low-power embedded computing solutions that deliver high-performance computation, are cost-effective and scalable, and provide security and enhanced user experience. Traditional embedded computer addresses some of the needs mentioned earlier but lacks scalability. The gap between scalability can be bridged with the crossover of embedded processors and microcontroller units (MCUs). The next-generation embedded processors should be built with an MCU core designed to deliver functional capabilities and high performance of applications processors, but with real-time low-power operation and the ease of use of traditional MCUs. Thus, crossover processor design offers tremendous growth opportunities in the future as the demand for edge computing rises with the advances of IoT.

Telecommunication Industry yet Another Strong Contender in the Embedded Computing Market:

A key trend that will prominently impact the embedded computing market in the coming years is the rapid technological transformation in the telecommunication industry. The telecommunication sector has long been one of the important customers of embedded computing. The newest technological advancement in the telecommunication industry is the adoption of 5G network. Cellular carriers are marketing 5G intensively, touting how it is designed to achieve up to 5Gbps in downlink peak data rate. The vision of 5G is predominantly about speeds that are 10X — 100X faster than 4G LTE and capacity levels that are a thousand times greater. With the expansion of 5G networks globally, the demand for embedded computers is also set to increase. Telecommunication systems integrate various embedded systems such as routers, modems, network switches, network bridges, and mobile phone, among others. With the dawn of newer technology such as 5G, telecom operators would invest heavily for its introduction and expansion of network coverage. Thus, the demand for individual embedded systems with an embedded computer would also rise proportionately.





Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00006326





Embedded computing market is segmented on basis of component, industry vertical, and geography. The component segment of embedded computing market consists of microprocessors, microcontroller, AISC, digital signal processor, FPGA, memory, other hardware, and software). The embedded computing technology is applicable in various industries including automotive, industrial, transport, consumer electronics, enterprise & government, communication, and others). Based on geography, the embedded computing market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific leads the embedded computing market by region. APAC region consists of many developing countries, which are witnessing high growth in their manufacturing sector. The region has become a global manufacturing hub with the presence of diverse manufacturing industries. Several governments have taken initiatives such as Made in China 2025 and Make in India, among others to propel the growth of the manufacturing sector. However, China, which is the largest manufacturing hub, is experiencing a rise in the country’s labor cost owing to the aging population of the country. It has resulted in manufacturing companies seeking for making investments in Southeast Asian countries. China holds the largest market share in the Asia Pacific embedded computing market. The country is the largest producer of passenger cars in the world, along with Japan, India, and South Korea are some of the major vehicle manufacturing countries

The Asia-Pacific market for embedded systems and solutions is largely driven by factors such as the growing internet of things (IoT), substantial consumer electronics demand, rising connected cars, and growing usage of robotics. Ever-increasing consumer electronics industry in the Asia Pacific is expected to provide promising growth to the region in the embedded systems market during the forecast period. Embedded systems are installed in consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, high-definition televisions, set-top boxes, and DVDs. The region accounts for the major consumer electronics share in the global market, with China being the biggest country. Customer demand for advanced products and emerging economies in the region are anticipated to offer sound growth to the Asia Pacific. The consumer electronics market has always been an attractive industry attributing to customers' adoption of new gadgets. Leading suppliers of electronic gadgets are increasing their R&D budgets to develop innovative solutions, thereby avoiding stagnation in popular product segments of the industry.





Buy Premium Copy of Embedded Computing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2019-2027 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006326





Embedded Computing Market: Industry Overview

The Embedded Computing Market has been segmented based on components and industry verticals. In terms of components, the Embedded Computing Market is segmented into Microprocessors, Microcontroller, ASICs, Digital Signal Processor, FPGA, Memory, and Other Hardware and Software. Based on industry vertical, the Embedded Computing Market is segmented into Automotive, Industrial, Transport, Consumer Electronics, Enterprise & Government, Communications, and Others. Based on geography, the Embedded Computing Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).









Explore The Insight Partners Comprehensive Coverage on Electronics and Semiconductor Domain:

Building Automation System Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), Communication Technology (Wireless Technologies and Wired Technologies), and Geography

Smart Pest Monitoring Management System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware and Software & Services) and End User (Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, and Industrial)

Satellite Communication Terminal Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Classification (C Band, X Band, S Band, Ku Band, and Ka Band) and Application (Military Use and Civil Use)

Smart Water Purifier Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Smart App), Technology (Ultra-Filtration (UF), Ultraviolet (UV), Reverse Osmosis, Multi-stage purifiers, and Others), End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), Sales Channel (Retail Store, Direct Sales, and Online)

Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (RTLS, Imaging, and Communication) and End-User (Manufacturing, Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, and Consumer Electronics)

Fiber Optic Sensor Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Temperature Sensing, Pressure Sensing, Acoustic Sensing, Strain Sensing, and Others) and Vertical (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Power and Utilities, and Others)

Digital Camera Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Compact Digital Camera, Bridge Camera, DSLR Camera, Mirrorless Camera, Digital Rangefinder Camera, and Line-Scan Camera) and End User (Personal and Professional)

Industrial Automation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware and Software), System Type (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Distributed Control System, Programmable Logic Control, and Others), and End Users (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Chemical & Materials, Aerospace & Defense, and Others)

Smart Parking Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Parking Sites (Off-Street and On-Street), Components, End-user Industries (Transport Facilities, Government & Municipalities, Commercial Institutions, and Corporate Institutions)

Unit Heater Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Installation (Horizontal Unit Heater, Vertical Unit Heater, and Suspended Unit Heater), Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential), and Product Type (Gas Fired, Hydronic, Electric, and Others)









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: