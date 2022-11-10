The Global Hydroiodic Acid Market is expected to grow by $103.36 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydroiodic Acid Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360254/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the hydroiodic acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide, the growing emphasis of government on a hygienic environment in emerging economies infection control programs in hospitals, and the strong incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

The hydroiodic acid market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The hydroiodic acid market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Pharmaceutical grade

• Industrial grade



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising awareness of infectious diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the hydroiodic acid market growth during the next few years. Also, large investments in R&D activities, product launches, and capacity expansions and the growing number of partnerships between vendors and end-users will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hydroiodic acid market covers the following areas:

• Hydroiodic acid market sizing

• Hydroiodic acid market forecast

• Hydroiodic acid market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hydroiodic acid market vendors that include Ajay Europe SARL, Axiom Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Deepwater Chemicals Inc., GFS Chemicals Inc., GHW International, GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd., Infinium Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., Iofina Plc, ITW Reagents, Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, Merck KGaA, Muby Chemicals, Naugra Export, Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd., Omcar Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Samrat Remedies Ltd., Shandong Boyuan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Taj Pharmaceutical Ltd. Also, the hydroiodic acid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

