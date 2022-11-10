Lincoln Tech Introduces Medical Assistant Training at East Windsor, CT Campus

Parsippany, NJ, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, announces the introduction of a Medical Assistant career training program at the East Windsor, CT campus. Healthcare employers nationwide are facing unprecedented challenges in demand for services and a severe lack of qualified candidates for these Allied Health support positions. Lincoln Tech’s new program, expected to launch November 30th, aims to address that gap.

The U.S. Department of Labor projects more than 12,000 job openings across Connecticut for skilled, trained Medical Assistants by 2030 - part of an anticipated 80,000 openings throughout New England and New York, and more than one million nationwide*.

“The Medical Assistant career field is growing at one of the fastest rates in our state,” says East Windsor Campus President Kevin Clark. “In speaking with employers throughout the industry, we know that there’s incredible demand for these professionals. Offering this program at this time is incredibly relevant given the need within Connecticut, and across the entire northeast. We feel privileged to have the ability to step up and help meet this need to grow the Medical Assistant workforce.”

With on-campus housing options available, students from anywhere in the country can come to East Windsor and train for a rewarding, in-demand healthcare career – and the program can be completed in about nine months. Day and evening class options will be available, and instruction will be delivered in a hybrid online/on-campus format for added convenience and flexibility.

Training will include courses and hands-on experience with topics such as cardiopulmonary medical procedures, laboratory and surgical procedures, medical office administration and more. Upon completion of their on-campus training, students will then be assigned a 160-hour internship in a medical facility. After earning their Diploma from Lincoln Tech, students will be prepared to sit for the Registered Medical Assistant (RMA) exam offered by the American Medical Technologists (AMT).

Demand for Medical Assistants is being driven by a number of factors, according to Clark. A recent wave of retirements, the COVID-19 pandemic, and expansions in healthcare services have all combined with a general population that is aging and in need of more care to create a wealth of opportunities for trained, skilled candidates. Graduates of Lincoln Tech’s program will be eligible to pursue new careers in private practices, clinics, and other healthcare establishments.

Clark cites an investment of more than $200,000 in building out a dedicated Medical Assistant training facility at the campus. Two 1,400-square feet Medical Assistant labs and classrooms were created, featuring wet labs and industry-specific equipment including medical beds, EKG machines, blood pressure cuffs, and more.

“We have a brand-new training center and instructors with incredible Medical Assisting backgrounds,” Clark says. “We’re very excited to offer this training and to get the program underway.”

East Windsor will become the 11th Lincoln Tech campus to offer Medical Assistant career training. The school also offers hands-on training programs in Automotive Technology, Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology, Diesel and Truck Technology, Computerized Manufacturing, and several hands-on trades including Electrician, HVAC, and Welding.

* Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2020-2030 (state and regional) and 2021-2031 (national), and are current as of November 2, 2022.

###

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.