3D Systems & ALM Announce Partnership to Accelerate Materials Adoption, Drive Additive Manufacturing Industry Growth

ALM to add 3D Systems’ DuraForm ® PAx to its portfolio — expanding access to a first-to-market copolymer with unparalleled properties



PAx to its portfolio — expanding access to a first-to-market copolymer with unparalleled properties DuraForm PAx is a lower-cost, highly recyclable nylon copolymer engineered for parts that sustain high impact, high elongation for a variety of industrial applications

ROCK HILL, S.C. and TEMPLE, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and ALM announced they have entered into a partnership to expand access to industry-leading 3D printing materials. ALM will add 3D Systems’ DuraForm® PAx material to its portfolio, providing its customers access to a unique copolymer specifically designed for use with available Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) technologies. As a result, ALM’s customers will have access to an expanded materials portfolio enabling them to choose the best material for their application. This partnership is the first step between 3D Systems and ALM to address the material needs of customers who may use SLS technologies from a variety of equipment manufacturers for their application needs.

“We’re excited to announce this collaboration with ALM, not only to expand access to this game-changing copolymer but to also show what’s possible when two industry leaders work towards a shared goal,” said Dr. David Leigh, EVP and chief technology officer for additive manufacturing, 3D Systems. “By joining together, 3D Systems and ALM are not only helping manufacturers innovate more rapidly, but we’re also able to redirect our innovation pipelines to create more first-to-market materials. I believe this in turn will also foster future 3D printing technology innovations thus creating additional options for manufacturers to procure the optimal solution for their application.”

3D Systems unveiled its open materials strategy earlier this year with the announcement of DuraForm PAx. This material can be used to manufacture tough, lightweight, production-grade parts for applications such as orthotics, tooling handles, splints, and braces, ducting in rugged environments, living hinges, liquid reservoirs, and enclosures requiring high impact and high toughness. DuraForm PAx possesses properties similar to injection molded plastics and features high impact resistance with high elongation at break in any direction.

“We have long pursued a strategy of using our engineering expertise in formulating and producing high quality powders for Additive Manufacturing, providing the broadest portfolio of SLS materials on the market for all OEMs,” said Donnie Vanelli, president at ALM. “Now, our collaboration with 3D Systems expands the market’s material options opening up new applications and opportunities for AM industry.”

3D Systems and ALM will showcase DuraForm PAx as part of their additive manufacturing solutions portfolio in their respective booths (3D Systems – Hall 11.1, Booth D11; ALM – Hall 11.1, Booth D41) at Formnext 2022. For more information, please visit the companies’ websites: 3D Systems and ALM.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems and ALM undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

About ALM

Advanced Laser Materials (ALM) specializes in material research, development and consultation for industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing. Founded in 2004, ALM remains focused on providing customers with application-specific, quality-tested materials and engineering support to meet the most complex product specifications and production requirements. ALM offers the largest selection of laser sintering solutions with onsite capabilities to produce standard and specialized materials in varying quantities. Based in Temple, Texas, ALM is a wholly owned subsidiary of EOS.