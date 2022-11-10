Duck Creek’s cloud-based Distribution Management solution streamlines Mutual Benefit Group’s management of agent data and compensation capabilities

Boston, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, is thrilled to announce that core solutions customer, Mutual Benefit Group, a longtime customer of the insurtech, has elected to utilize the cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution Duck Creek Distribution Management to enhance agency management, data and compensation capabilities.

Duck Creek’s distribution management solution will provide the auto, home and business commercial lines insurer with an improved agent experience and an increased level of customer engagement. Mutual Benefit Group maintains a strong and consistent customer focus by employing a people-centric workforce that is committed to meeting the needs of its policyholders with care and compassion.

“Mutual Benefit Group prides itself on the strength of its relationships and their support of the independent agent network is a key part of delivering excellence for its policyholders,” said Eugene Van Biert, Chief Operating Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. “Similar to the insurer, we are focused on creating an ease of doing business that delivers technical comfort and enables our users to feel supported throughout the customer lifecycle. The strong relationship that Duck Creek has cultivated with Mutual Benefit Group over time has positioned us to work collaboratively with one another and help the insurer achieve its distribution management goals.”

“Our interactions with our agents will be bolstered by streamlining our agency contact using the collaborative tools offered by Duck Creek,” says Heather Crayosky, Marketing Operations Supervisor for Mutual Benefit Group. “We are excited to bring our agency and marketing data to this cloud-hosted solution and we believe the technology will help us build strong relationships with existing and potential customers.”

About Mutual Benefit Group

Mutual Benefit Group is a regional property/casualty insurance carrier headquartered in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, that has been providing coverage for autos, homes and businesses since 1908. The company’s insurance products are underwritten through its member companies, Mutual Benefit Insurance Company and Select Risk Insurance Company. Rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best, Mutual Benefit serves 70,000 policyholders in Pennsylvania and Maryland through more than 300 independent insurance agents. The Company has been named one of the Top 100 Businesses in Pennsylvania for the past 12 years by Pennsylvania Business Central, and has made the list of Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania nine times since 2009. Learn more at thembg.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.