Hudson Global Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON) ("Hudson Global" or "the Company"), a leading global total talent solutions company, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



2022 Third Quarter Summary

Revenue of $48.7 million increased 8.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and 15.9% in constant currency.

Adjusted net revenue of $24.2 million increased 34.2% from the third quarter of 2021 and 41.8% in constant currency.

Net income was $1.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)* was $0.58 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.78 in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)* was $3.0 million, flat versus adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Total cash including restricted cash was $22.7 million at September 30, 2022.



“In the third quarter of 2022, our business exhibited solid revenue and adjusted net revenue growth versus the prior year quarter, while adjusted EBITDA remained flat year over year,” said Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Global. “The third quarter's results were impacted by a reduction in Project RPO work as well as a slowdown in hiring activity in the technology sector, which is expected to continue into 2023. Despite these headwinds, activity at most existing clients remains robust and our sales pipeline is heavily focused on the healthcare sector. We are confident in our ability to manage the business in this environment, and we remain well positioned to respond to the needs of our clients going forward.”

* The Company provides non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Constant currency, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such segment tables.

Regional Highlights

All growth rate comparisons are in constant currency.

Americas

In the third quarter of 2022, Americas revenue of $12.6 million increased 69% and adjusted net revenue of $11.9 million increased 70% from the third quarter of 2021. Organic growth as well as the acquisition of Karani in Q4 2021 contributed to the region's overall performance. EBITDA increased to $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 from EBITDA of $0.6 million in same period last year. The region generated adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million in the same period last year.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific revenue of $30.0 million remained flat year-over-year while adjusted net revenue of $8.3 million increased 12% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. EBITDA was $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to EBITDA of $1.8 million in the same period one year ago, and adjusted EBITDA was $1.7 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Europe

Europe revenue in the third quarter of 2022 increased 36% to $6.2 million and adjusted net revenue of $3.9 million increased 51% from the third quarter of 2021. EBITDA increased to $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to EBITDA of $0.1 million in the same period one year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Corporate Costs

In the third quarter of 2022, the Company's corporate costs were $1.0 million compared to $0.9 million in the prior year quarter. Corporate costs in the third quarter of 2022 and 2021 excluded non-recurring expenses of $0.1 million and $0.2 million, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company ended the third quarter of 2022 with $22.7 million in cash, including $0.3 million in restricted cash. The Company used $0.1 million in cash flow from operations during the third quarter of 2022 compared to generating $2.3 million of cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2021.

Share Repurchase Program

In the third quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 32,615 shares for $1.1 million. Since the beginning of 2019, the Company has reduced its share count by 13% and continues to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital. Under its $10 million common stock share repurchase program, the Company has $0.6 million remaining.

NOL Carryforward

As of December 31, 2021, Hudson Global has $312 million of usable net operating losses (“NOL”) in the U.S., which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of Hudson Global common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the Board’s prior written approval.

COVID-19 Update

The Company is monitoring the business environment surrounding COVID-19 and continues to proactively address this situation as it evolves. The Company believes it can continue to take appropriate actions to manage the business in this challenging environment due to the flexibility of its workforce and the strength of its balance sheet.

Conference Call/Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss this announcement. Individuals wishing to listen can access the webcast on the investor information section of the Company's web site at hudsonrpo.com .

If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

Toll-Fee Dial-In Number: (866) 652-5200

International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-6060

The archived call will be available on the investor information section of the Company's web site at hudsonrpo.com .

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com .

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group

Lena Cati

212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, global economic fluctuations; rising inflationary pressures and interest rates; the adverse impacts of the coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives; risks related to potential acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the Company; the Company’s ability to operate successfully as a company focused on its RPO business; risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter; the loss of or material reduction in our business with any of the Company’s largest customers; the ability of clients to terminate their relationship with the Company at any time; competition in the Company's markets; the negative cash flows and operating losses that may recur in the future; risks relating to how future credit facilities may affect or restrict our operating flexibility; risks associated with the Company's investment strategy; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations, political events, natural disasters or health crises, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict; the Company's dependence on key management personnel; the Company's ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, management, and advisors; the Company's ability to collect accounts receivable; the Company’s ability to maintain costs at an acceptable level; the Company's heavy reliance on information systems and the impact of potentially losing or failing to develop technology; risks related to providing uninterrupted service to clients; the Company's exposure to employment-related claims from clients, employers and regulatory authorities, current and former employees in connection with the Company’s business reorganization initiatives, and limits on related insurance coverage; the Company’s ability to utilize net operating loss carry-forwards; volatility of the Company's stock price; the impact of government regulations; and restrictions imposed by blocking arrangements. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Financial Tables Follow

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 48,686 $ 45,010 $ 151,564 $ 119,145 Operating expenses: Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses 24,487 26,979 74,518 73,305 Salaries and related 18,897 14,130 56,379 37,001 Office and general 2,675 1,883 7,863 5,525 Marketing and promotion 1,015 540 3,049 1,300 Depreciation and amortization 356 117 1,017 340 Total operating expenses 47,430 43,649 142,826 117,471 Operating income 1,256 1,361 8,738 1,674 Non-operating income (expense): Interest income, net 23 8 28 27 Other income (expense), net 16 33 (42 ) (57 ) Income before income taxes 1,295 1,402 8,724 1,644 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 340 (92 ) 1,657 475 Net income $ 955 $ 1,494 $ 7,067 $ 1,169 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.51 $ 2.35 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.49 $ 2.25 $ 0.39 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 3,034 2,931 3,010 2,910 Diluted 3,150 3,022 3,138 2,976





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,406 $ 21,714 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $51 and $196, respectively 29,149 25,748 Restricted cash, current 154 222 Prepaid and other 2,478 1,476 Total current assets 54,187 49,160 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $884 and $807, respectively 677 371 Operating lease right-of-use assets 800 477 Deferred tax assets, net 1,422 1,345 Restricted cash 184 177 Goodwill 4,884 4,219 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,369 and $532, respectively 4,796 5,488 Other assets 13 5 Total assets $ 66,963 $ 61,242 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,488 $ 871 Accrued salaries, commissions, and benefits 11,384 10,961 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,077 6,748 Note payable – short term 1,250 750 Operating lease obligations, current 395 363 Total current liabilities 21,594 19,693 Income tax payable 80 470 Operating lease obligations 404 118 Note payable – long term — 1,250 Other liabilities 519 395 Total liabilities 22,597 21,926 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 3,818 and

3,694 shares issued; 2,791 and 2,707 shares outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 491,035 489,249 Accumulated deficit (427,456 ) (434,523 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax (2,511 ) (85 ) Treasury stock, 1,027 and 987 shares, respectively, at cost (16,706 ) (15,329 ) Total stockholders’ equity 44,366 39,316 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 66,963 $ 61,242





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Americas Asia Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 12,555 $ 29,965 $ 6,166 $ — $ 48,686 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 11,926 $ 8,324 $ 3,949 $ — $ 24,199 Net income $ 955 Provision from income taxes 340 Interest income, net (23 ) Depreciation and amortization 356 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 810 $ 1,244 $ 279 $ (705 ) 1,628 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 140 339 73 (568 ) (16 ) Stock-based compensation expense 195 95 81 174 545 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 55 37 — 143 235 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 620 — — — 620 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 1,820 $ 1,715 $ 433 $ (956 ) $ 3,012 For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Americas Asia Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 7,423 $ 32,273 $ 5,314 $ — $ 45,010 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 7,030 $ 7,925 $ 3,076 $ — $ 18,031 Net income $ 1,494 Provision for income taxes (92 ) Interest income, net (8 ) Depreciation and amortization 117 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 604 $ 1,809 $ 111 $ (1,013 ) 1,511 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 75 319 32 (459 ) (33 ) Stock-based compensation expense 139 102 91 367 699 Non-recurring severance and professional fees — — — 231 231 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 566 — — — 566 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 1,384 $ 2,230 $ 234 $ (874 ) $ 2,974





(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income (expense), stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. (3) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE (continued) RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Americas Asia Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 41,581 $ 91,042 $ 18,941 $ — $ 151,564 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 39,437 $ 25,711 $ 11,898 $ — $ 77,046 Net income $ 7,067 Provision from income taxes 1,657 Interest income, net (28 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,017 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 5,515 $ 5,533 $ 977 $ (2,312 ) 9,713 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 475 919 325 (1,677 ) 42 Stock-based compensation expense 516 227 195 848 1,786 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 183 37 — 171 391 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 2,031 — — — 2,031 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 8,720 $ 6,716 $ 1,497 $ (2,970 ) $ 13,963 For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Americas Asia Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 17,350 $ 86,414 $ 15,381 $ — $ 119,145 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 16,232 $ 20,563 $ 9,045 $ — $ 45,840 Net income $ 1,169 Provision for income taxes 475 Interest income, net (27 ) Depreciation and amortization 340 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 153 $ 3,574 $ 657 $ (2,427 ) 1,957 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 234 986 256 (1,419 ) 57 Stock-based compensation expense 395 231 172 997 1,795 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 23 — — 330 353 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 1,247 — — — 1,247 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 2,052 $ 4,791 $ 1,085 $ (2,519 ) $ 5,409





(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. (3) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CONSTANT CURRENCY MEASURES

(in thousands) (unaudited)

The Company operates on a global basis, with the majority of its revenue generated outside of the United States. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect its results of operations. Constant currency information compares financial results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company defines the term “constant currency” to mean that financial data for a previously reported period are translated into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate financial data for the current period. Changes in revenue, adjusted net revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), other non-operating income (expense), operating income (loss) and EBITDA (loss) include the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company’s management reviews and analyzes business results in constant currency and believes these results better represent the Company’s underlying business trends. The Company believes that these calculations are a useful measure, indicating the actual change in operations. There are no significant gains or losses on foreign currency transactions between subsidiaries. Therefore, changes in foreign currency exchange rates generally impact only reported earnings.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 As As Currency Constant reported reported translation currency Revenue: Americas $ 12,555 $ 7,423 $ (13 ) $ 7,410 Asia Pacific 29,965 32,273 (2,193 ) 30,080 Europe 6,166 5,314 (787 ) 4,527 Total $ 48,686 $ 45,010 $ (2,993 ) $ 42,017 Adjusted net revenue (1) Americas $ 11,926 $ 7,030 $ (12 ) $ 7,018 Asia Pacific 8,324 7,925 (498 ) 7,427 Europe 3,949 3,076 (454 ) 2,622 Total $ 24,199 $ 18,031 $ (964 ) $ 17,067 SG&A:(2) Americas $ 11,088 $ 6,350 $ (12 ) $ 6,338 Asia Pacific 6,647 5,795 (369 ) 5,426 Europe 3,607 2,934 (434 ) 2,500 Corporate 1,245 1,474 — 1,474 Total $ 22,587 $ 16,553 $ (815 ) $ 15,738 Operating income (loss): Americas $ 617 $ 590 $ (1 ) $ 589 Asia Pacific 1,569 2,108 (125 ) 1,983 Europe 345 137 (21 ) 116 Corporate (1,275 ) (1,474 ) — (1,474 ) Total $ 1,256 $ 1,361 $ (147 ) $ 1,214 EBITDA (loss): Americas $ 810 $ 604 $ 2 $ 606 Asia Pacific 1,244 1,809 (102 ) 1,707 Europe 279 111 (14 ) 97 Corporate (705 ) (1,013 ) — (1,013 ) Total $ 1,628 $ 1,511 $ (114 ) $ 1,397





(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments’ expenses and includes salaries and related costs and other selling, general and administrative costs.

HUDSON GLOBAL INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Net Income Outstanding Share (1) Net income $ 955 3,150 $ 0.30 Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax) 236 3,150 0.08 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2) 637 3,150 0.20 Adjusted net income (3) $ 1,828 3,150 $ 0.58





Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Net Income Outstanding Share (1) Net income $ 1,494 3,022 $ 0.49 Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax) 231 3,022 0.08 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2) 625 3,022 0.21 Adjusted net income (3) $ 2,350 3,022 $ 0.78



