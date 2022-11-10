Lambent to Co-Host Webinar on Strategic Campus Planning for Higher Ed

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie Roberts, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Lambent (formerly Armored Things), will be part of a webinar panel discussion this week on the future of Higher Ed campus planning.



Titled Flexibility for the Future: Strategic Campus Planning, the webinar addresses critical issues for university space planning professionals trying to anticipate the future needs of students, professors and administrations. Roberts will be joined on the panel by Marc Fournier, Georgetown University VP of Auxiliary Services & Real Estate, and Edward Wagoner, JLL Digital CIO.

Webinar Details:



Flexibility for the Future: Strategic Campus Planning

Thurs., Nov 17, 2022, 3:30 PM - 4:15 PM EST

Life on campus is evolving—and fast. Strategic planners looking to maximize the student experience need a modern approach to space utilization that enables them to create more workable, flexible space for Higher Education's next chapter. In this session, panelists will discuss how innovative campus planners are leveraging software to solve campus territory disputes, surface actionable utilization metrics, and increase the sustainability of projects.

Panelists:

Julie Roberts, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer at Lambent (formerly Armored Things)

Marc Fournier, Vice President of Auxiliary Services and Real Estate, Georgetown University

Edward Wagoner, CIO, JLL Digital



To register visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/398046724748744972