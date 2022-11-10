The Dartmouth Group Volunteers Help Rebuild Local Playground

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dartmouth Group, an Associa® company and leading provider of community management services throughout New England, recently volunteered with the Castle Playground Project to help rebuild and modernize a playground in the adjacent town of Carlisle. Ten Dartmouth team members joined a host of volunteers to help install new slides, jungle gyms, and swing sets. They also replaced an existing castle fortress that was more than 30 years old and no longer met current safety standards.

The Castle Playground Project was initiated by a group of parents and educators who worked together to update and rebuild a recreation space that remains true to the soul of Carlisle. Whether serving as a play space, outdoor classroom for kids, or meeting place for families, the new Castle playground is designed to function as an inclusive gathering spot for residents of every age.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual companywide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Nourishing Hope.

“Castle Playground spotlights our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve,” said Deborah Jones, CMCA®, PCAM®, The Dartmouth Group branch president. “Our team members work and live in Carlisle and surrounding communities, and we are committed to helping residents achieve their goals for the community.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa