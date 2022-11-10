The Global Sandblasting Media Market is expected to grow by $2.99 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.03% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sandblasting Media Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360251/?utm_source=GNW

03% during the forecast period. Our report on the sandblasting media market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid growth in aerospace, healthcare, and furnishing industries, growing demand from automotive industry, and growing construction activities in emerging countries and US.

The sandblasting media market analysis includes the application and product segments and geographic landscape.



The sandblasting media market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Construction

• Metalworking

• Marine



By Product

• Aluminum oxide

• Si sand

• Steel shot

• Glass

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the leveraging e-commerce to increase market penetration as one of the prime reasons driving the sandblasting media market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in sandblasting and the declining use of silica sand as sandblasting media will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on sandblasting media market covers the following areas:

• Sandblasting media market sizing

• Sandblasting media market forecast

• Sandblasting media market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sandblasting media market vendors that include ABShot Tecnics SL, BLASTECH, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Crystal Mark Inc, Donaldson Co. Inc., Graco Inc., Green Diamond, Guyson Corp., Harsco Corp, Industrial Quick Search Inc., Kramer Industries Inc., Midwest Finishing Systems Inc., Opta Group LLC, PAUL AUER GMBH, SWARCO AG, Synco Industries Ltd., The Chemours Co., U.S. Minerals, Eisenwerk Wurth GmbH, and GMA Garnet Pty Ltd. Also, the sandblasting media market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



