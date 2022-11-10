The Global Thermochromic Paint Market is expected to grow by $454.64 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermochromic Paint Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360248/?utm_source=GNW

18% during the forecast period. Our report on the thermochromic paint market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use in food and beverage industry, color changing quality with change in temperature, and growing need for manufacturing of smart textiles.

The thermochromic paint market analysis includes the type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The thermochromic paint market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Reversible

• Irreversible



By Application

• Automotive

• Building and construction

• Textile

• Packaging

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in adaption of cool roofing technology as one of the prime reasons driving the thermochromic paint market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products and rising trend for delivering personalized items for gift purposes globally will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on thermochromic paint market covers the following areas:

• Thermochromic paint market sizing

• Thermochromic paint market forecast

• Thermochromic paint market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading thermochromic paint market vendors that include Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Chromatic Technologies Inc., CROMAS Srl, Flint Group, FX Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Geminnov, Hali Industrial co. ltd., Insilico Co. Ltd., Kolortek Co. Ltd., Lawrence Industries, LCR Hallcrest LLC, Matsui International Inc., MG Chemicals Ltd., NanoMatriX International Ltd., New Color Chemical Co. Ltd., Olikrom SAS, QCR Solutions Corp., Smarol Industry Co. Ltd., and The Sherwin Williams Co. Also, the thermochromic paint market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



