Femasys Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 and Provides Corporate Update

--FemaSeed® de novo trial enrollment accelerates with strategic trial design update to focus on male factor infertility--



--Company remains on track to file an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for a pivotal trial to support a Pre-Market Authorization (PMA) for FemBloc® in Q1 2023--

--FemCerv® now commercially available with FemCath™ launch expected by year-end--

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and provided a corporate update.

“We’ve hit multiple company milestones this past quarter, as well as further strengthened our management team in key functional areas,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, founder, president and chief executive officer of Femasys. “Most notably, we completed enrollment in our Stage 2 trial of FemBloc® permanent birth control and strategically updated the FemaSeed® de novo trial design, accelerating enrollment for this important program. Approximately 50% of infertility is attributed to male factor and FemaSeed is being studied to offer a cost-effective, efficacious option to existing invasive and expensive treatment alternatives. We also made FemCerv®, designed for comprehensive cervical sampling and minimal contamination for the diagnosis of cervical cancer, available to gynecologists. To support all of these high-value programs, we have sales and marketing as well as regulatory and clinical affairs teams well-positioned to lead us towards the next catalysts for the company at this pivotal time.”

Third Quarter and Recent Developments Related to Clinical Programs and Commercial Products

FemBloc

In July, Femasys hosted a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event in the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade, to discuss FemBloc. The webinar featured a presentation from key opinion leader, Paul D. Blumenthal, M.D., MPH, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology of The Stanford University Medical Center and discussion of the unmet need for women seeking permanent birth control options. Following the event, several media outlets reported on the topic, including CNN Business and other industry-focused publications.





In October, the Company announced enrollment completion for its Stage 2 study of FemBloc®, a first-of-its-kind, nonsurgical, in-office solution in development for permanent birth control. The Stage 2 study is a prospective, multi-center, feasibility study (NCT04273594) validating the confirmation test required after FemBloc to determine procedure success by comparing an ultrasound approach to the traditional radiology approach. Femasys intends to continue follow-up to monitor the safety of the subjects for a total duration of approximately 68 months after the FemBloc procedure. Femasys remains on track to file an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for a pivotal trial to support a Pre-Market Authorization (PMA) in the first quarter of next year.



FemaSeed

In October, the Company announced an updated study design for its FemaSeed® pivotal trial, which will now focus on couples experiencing male factor infertility. This update reflects a strategic decision to address this underserved infertility population with a goal of facilitating accelerated enrollment. The FemaSeed LOCAL de novo clinical trial is a prospective multi-center, unblinded study (NCT04968847) being conducted across centers in the United States requiring evaluation of up to 214 women undergoing 214 FemaSeed cycles due to male factor infertility. The primary endpoints of the study are to determine the effectiveness (pregnancy rate) and safety over a period of seven weeks post-FemaSeed procedure. The Company expects study enrollment to be completed in 2023.



FemCerv

In September, the Company announced the commercial availability of FemCerv®, the first endocervical tissue sampler designed to improve tissue quality and quantity with minimal discomfort that is expected to be an improvement over the existing standard of care.



Third Quarter and Recent Corporate Highlights

In July, the Company announced that Charles Larsen, a current member of Femasys’ Board of Directors, has been appointed to the role of non-executive Chair, replacing founder, president and chief executive officer, Kathy Lee-Sepsick. Mr. Larsen has served as a member of Femasys’ board of directors since October 2015.





In September, the Company also announced the hiring of Michael Meier as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Mr. Meier brings over 20 years of commercial experience to the Femasys team. He has a strong background in bringing innovative medical devices and diagnostic solutions to market as well as a proven track record of growing revenue by building and directing world-class sales and marketing teams. Mr. Meier has held various commercial leadership roles at medical device and diagnostic startups, in addition to fortune 500 companies including Hologic and Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Meier is leading sales and marketing efforts for all of Femasys’ commercial assets.





In October, the Company announced the appointment of Christine Thomas, RAC, as senior vice president of regulatory and clinical affairs. Ms. Thomas has over 20 years of successful leadership in regulatory and clinical affairs, including global strategy development and operations, as well as executive responsibility for medical device companies such as GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Smiths Medical, and RTI Surgical. Ms. Thomas most recently served as head of regulatory solutions providing FDA focused consultant expertise at IQVIA MedTech, a large clinical research organization that provides solutions and services to support the needs of the medical device and in vitro diagnostics industry. Ms. Thomas is leading all regulatory and clinical efforts for the FemBloc and FemaSeed clinical programs at Femasys.





In October, the Company’s management team attended the 78th Annual American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress in Anaheim, California. The Company also participated in various investor conferences this past quarter and recently. Upcoming conference participation by the Company will include the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL) from December 1st – 4th in Aurora, CO and the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference from November 29th – December 1st in New York, NY.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

General and administrative expenses increased by $307,700, or 28.3%, to $1,395,063 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $1,087,363 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The net increase was largely due to an increase in salaries and related personnel costs, an increase in facility and other allocated overhead costs, and an increase in professional costs for legal and accounting.





expenses increased by $307,700, or 28.3%, to $1,395,063 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $1,087,363 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The net increase was largely due to an increase in salaries and related personnel costs, an increase in facility and other allocated overhead costs, and an increase in professional costs for legal and accounting. Research and Development expenses increased by $507,583, or 44.5%, to $1,648,160 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $1,140,577 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The net increase was largely due to compensation and related personnel costs due to an increase in headcount and an increase in clinical-related costs to primarily support our clinical trials.





expenses increased by $507,583, or 44.5%, to $1,648,160 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $1,140,577 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The net increase was largely due to compensation and related personnel costs due to an increase in headcount and an increase in clinical-related costs to primarily support our clinical trials. Sales the Company’s FemVue® product increased by $77,875, or 28.9%, to $347,456 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $269,581 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 due to strong U.S. sales of FemVue. U.S. sales increased by $78,106, or 36.9%, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year, and U.S. units of FemVue sold increased by 38.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year. International sales largely remained the same and were $57,814 and $58,045 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.





increased by $77,875, or 28.9%, to $347,456 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $269,581 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 due to strong U.S. sales of FemVue. U.S. sales increased by $78,106, or 36.9%, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year, and U.S. units of FemVue sold increased by 38.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year. International sales largely remained the same and were $57,814 and $58,045 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Sales and marketing expenses increased by $47,090, or 108.8%, to $90,374 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $43,284 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The net increase was largely due to an increase in compensation and related personnel costs due to an increase in headcount.





expenses increased by $47,090, or 108.8%, to $90,374 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $43,284 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The net increase was largely due to an increase in compensation and related personnel costs due to an increase in headcount. Cost of sales increased by $26,048, or 24.7%, to $131,451 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $105,403 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 which was largely due to our increase in U.S. FemVue sales. Gross margin percentage was 62.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 60.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, representing a 1.3% change in our gross margin due to certain improvements we have started implementing in order to improve our manufacturing processes.





increased by $26,048, or 24.7%, to $131,451 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $105,403 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 which was largely due to our increase in U.S. FemVue sales. Gross margin percentage was 62.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 60.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, representing a 1.3% change in our gross margin due to certain improvements we have started implementing in order to improve our manufacturing processes. Net loss was $2,982,843 or $0.25 per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders, primarily reflecting the factors noted above, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2,259,701, or $0.19 per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders, for the three months ended September 30, 2021.





was $2,982,843 or $0.25 per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders, primarily reflecting the factors noted above, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2,259,701, or $0.19 per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, were $16,005,650 and $24,783,029, respectively.



Year to Date 2022 (Nine-Months) Financial Results

General and administrative expenses increased by $993,607, or 32.8%, to $4,024,356 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $3,030,749 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The net increase was largely due to various additional costs associated with being a public company, including, an increase in salaries and related personnel and an increase in facility and other allocated overhead costs mainly for additional directors and officers insurance.





expenses increased by $993,607, or 32.8%, to $4,024,356 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $3,030,749 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The net increase was largely due to various additional costs associated with being a public company, including, an increase in salaries and related personnel and an increase in facility and other allocated overhead costs mainly for additional directors and officers insurance. Research and Development expenses increased by $1,511,680, or 49.9%, to $4,542,147 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $3,030,467 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The net increase of $1,511,680 largely consists of an increase of compensation and related personnel costs primarily due to an increase in headcount and in clinical-related costs, to mainly support our clinical trials.



Sales of the Company’s FemVue ® product increased by $46,612, or 5.0%, to $971,974 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $925,362 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The $46,612 net increase was largely attributable to the increase in U.S. FemVue sales of $104,830 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year. This amount was offset by the decrease of $58,218 in international sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year. U.S. units of FemVue sold increased by 13.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year. International sales decreased by 33.4% and were $115,859 and $174,077 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.





increased by $46,612, or 5.0%, to $971,974 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $925,362 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The $46,612 net increase was largely attributable to the increase in U.S. FemVue sales of $104,830 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year. This amount was offset by the decrease of $58,218 in international sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year. U.S. units of FemVue sold increased by 13.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year. International sales decreased by 33.4% and were $115,859 and $174,077 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Sales and marketing expenses increased by $134,483, or 152.9%, to $222,414 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $87,931 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This net increase was largely due to an increase in compensation and related personnel costs due to an increase in headcount and additional marketing costs mainly associated with our FemVue social media campaign earlier this year.





expenses increased by $134,483, or 152.9%, to $222,414 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $87,931 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This net increase was largely due to an increase in compensation and related personnel costs due to an increase in headcount and additional marketing costs mainly associated with our FemVue social media campaign earlier this year. Cost of sales increased by $50,407, or 16.5%, to $356,479 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $306,072 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The net increase in cost of sales was mainly due to net increase in sales and increased production personnel labor and overhead costs applied to our cost of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year. Gross margin percentage was 63.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 66.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. We expect to see improvement in our gross margin in the future as we are investing in equipment and tooling which will enable us to reduce labor in certain manufacturing processes and reduce material costs as well.



Net loss was $8,499,974, or $0.72 per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders, primarily reflecting the factors noted above, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $5,172,992, or $1.04 per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.







FEMASYS INC. Balance Sheets (unaudited) Assets September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,005,650 24,783,029 Accounts receivable, net 183,130 84,258 Inventory, net 343,136 208,270 Other current assets 760,573 555,853 Total current assets 17,292,489 25,631,410 Property and equipment, at cost: Leasehold improvements 1,195,637 1,155,332 Office equipment 99,344 99,344 Furniture and fixtures 424,947 424,947 Machinery and equipment 2,434,524 2,261,793 Construction in progress 503,312 379,713 4,657,764 4,321,129 Less accumulated depreciation (3,115,551 ) (2,722,117 ) Net property and equipment 1,542,213 1,599,012 Long-term assets: Lease right-of-use assets, net 402,063 665,747 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 5,759 25,093 Other long-term assets 789,616 655,418 Total long-term assets 1,197,438 1,346,258 Total assets $ 20,032,140 28,576,680 (continued)









FEMASYS INC. Balance Sheets (unaudited) Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 419,110 445,522 Accrued expenses 649,615 603,787 Clinical holdback - current portion 36,238 18,947 Note payable 280,577 181,123 Lease liabilities – current portion 386,139 406,674 Other 36,037 36,037 Total current liabilities 1,807,716 1,692,090 Long-term liabilities: Clinical holdback - long-term portion 101,804 149,791 Lease liabilities – long-term portion 115,773 402,417 Total long-term liabilities 217,577 552,208 Total liabilities 2,025,293 2,244,298 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par, 200,000,000 authorized, 11,930,833 shares issued and 11,813,610 outstanding as of September 30, 2022; and 11,921,388 shares issued 11,804,165 outstanding as of December 31, 2021 11,931 11,921 Treasury stock, 117,223 shares (60,000 ) (60,000 ) Warrants 567,972 702,492 Additional paid-in-capital 108,727,253 108,418,304 Accumulated deficit (91,240,309 ) (82,740,335 ) Total stockholders’ equity 18,006,847 26,332,382 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,032,140 28,576,680







FEMASYS INC. Statements of Comprehensive Loss (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 347,456 269,581 971,974 925,362 Cost of sales 131,451 105,403 356,479 306,072 Gross margin 216,005 164,178 615,495 619,290 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,648,160 1,140,577 4,542,147 3,030,467 Sales and marketing 90,374 43,284 222,414 87,931 General and administrative 1,395,063 1,087,363 4,024,356 3,030,749 Depreciation and amortization 139,597 144,399 426,480 449,211 Total operating expenses 3,273,194 2,415,623 9,215,397 6,598,358 Loss from operations (3,057,189 ) (2,251,445 ) (8,599,902 ) (5,979,068 ) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 80,373 1,649 109,572 1,957 Other income — — — 821,515 Interest expense (6,005 ) (7,055 ) (9,622 ) (14,546 ) Other expense (22 ) (2,850 ) (22 ) (2,850 ) Other income (expense), net 74,346 (8,256 ) 99,928 806,076 Net loss $ (2,982,843 ) (2,259,701 ) (8,499,974 ) (5,172,992 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (2,982,843 ) (2,259,701 ) (8,499,974 ) (5,172,992 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) (0.19 ) (0.72 ) (1.04 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 11,813,610 11,799,720 11,810,289 4,996,680

About Femasys



Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc® permanent birth control and FemaSeed® localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company’s product for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, FemVue®, is currently marketed in the United States. Femasys is also advancing FemCath™, an intrauterine catheter for selective evaluation of the fallopian tubes and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler that is the first product of the technology platform for tissue sampling intended to be marketed alongside its other women-specific medical products in the physician’s office setting. To learn more, visit www.femasys.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to develop and advance our current product candidates and programs into, and successfully initiate, enroll and complete, clinical trials; the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidates and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our product candidates; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

