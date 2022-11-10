Global Application Hosting Market Report 2022 to 2027: Steady Expansion of Cloud Computing Creating New Growth Areas, Augmenting Offerings, and Micro-Differentiating Vendors

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Application Hosting Market by Hosting Type (Managed, Cloud, & Colocation), Service Type, Application Type (Web-based, Mobile), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The application hosting market is projected to grow from USD 66.9 billion in 2022 to USD 121.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.
By organization size, the SMEs segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period
SMEs is a faster-growing segment in the application hosting market compared to large enterprises. Most of these organizations lack the funds to build their infrastructure and employ resources to manage these infrastructures. Cloud hosting services empower these organizations to host their applications, leveraging the infrastructure of some other service provider at an affordable cost. Features such as flexibility, disaster recovery, automatic updates, CAPEX free, collaboration, document control, and security encourage SMEs to host their applications in the cloud environment at a rapid pace.
Web-based application type is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2022
Web technologies are changing rapidly with the evolution of new technologies. These technologies are reshaping enterprise business applications. Enterprises understand the importance of web-based applications, and hence, invest more in this segment to gain a competitive advantage. Moreover, enterprises are incorporating the latest technologies, such as AI chatbots, motion UI, blockchain, Augmented Reality (AR), and push notifications, in their web-based applications.
Among regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The growth of the application hosting market in Asia Pacific is highly driven by technological advancements across the region. China is anticipated to be the leading market for application hosting solutions in this region. The existence of a large population and developing infrastructure and technology are major factors contributing to the growth of the application hosting market in Asia Pacific. The rapid rise in technology adoption by various verticals live retail and e-commerce, BFIS is driving the demand for application hosting solutions in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Key Players in Application Hosting
4.2 Market in North America, by Hosting Type and Vertical
4.3 Asia-Pacific Market, 2022
4.4 Market, by Country
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Avoiding Risks of Giving System Access to Third Parties
5.2.1.2 Software-Centered Competitive Advantage Approach Gaining Industry-Agnostic Acceptance
5.2.1.3 Application Hosting Facilitates Increased Focus on Core Business Processes by Providing Business-Specific It Solutions
5.2.1.4 Comprehensive Hosting Solutions with Array of Complementing Services Over Core Offerings
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Security and Privacy Concerns Inhibit Organizational Change
5.2.2.2 Regional It Development Poses Infrastructural Challenges for Implementing Hosting Technology
5.2.2.3 Local Regulations Inhibit Entry
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Steady Expansion of Cloud Computing Creating New Growth Areas, Augmenting Offerings, and Micro-Differentiating Vendors
5.2.3.2 Managed Services Gaining Ground Over Traditional Approaches
5.2.3.3 Innovative Service Delivery Providing Edge Over Rivals
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Vendor Lock-In for Cloud Hosting Could Affect Flexibility Desired by Organizations
5.2.4.2 Providing Scalability
5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.3 Application Hosting Market: Supply Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6 Technology Analysis
5.7 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Buyers
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.8.1 Methodology
5.8.2 Document Type
5.8.3 Innovation and Patent Application
5.8.3.1 Top Applicants
5.9 Pricing Analysis
5.10 Case Study Analysis
5.10.1 Case Study 1: Worldsys Used Oracle's Solution to Improve Agility
5.10.2 Case Study 2: with Liquid Web's Hipaa-Compliant Hosting, Specialist Pharmacy Improved Refilling Process
5.10.3 Case Study 3: Sungard Delivered Secure and Resilient Solution with Ecs
5.10.4 Case Study 4: Dxc Technology Delivered Scalable and Cost-Efficient Environment to Goldensource
5.10.5 Case Study 5: Orion Deployed to Liquid Web's Cloud Infrastructure for Elastic Scalability
5.11 Key Conferences & Events in 2022
5.12 Regulatory Compliances
6 Application Hosting Market, by Hosting Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Hosting Type: Market Drivers
6.2 Managed Hosting
6.2.1 Enterprises Having Large Legacy Systems to Opt for Managed Hosting
6.3 Cloud Hosting
6.3.1 Reduced Infrastructure, Low Maintenance Cost, 24X7 Data Accessibility, and Effective Monitoring to Drive Segment
6.3.2 Infrastructure as a Service
6.3.3 Platform as a Service
6.3.4 Software as a Service
6.4 Colocation Hosting
6.4.1 Scalability and Physical Security to Drive Segment
7 Application Hosting Market, by Service Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Service Type: Market Drivers
7.2 Application Monitoring
7.2.1 Complexity in Business Software Installation to Drive Segment
7.3 Application Programming Interface Management
7.3.1 Manages Api Traffic Internally and Externally
7.4 Infrastructure Services
7.4.1 Bridge Between Actual Resources and Applications
7.5 Database Administration
7.5.1 Simplifies Database Setup in Cloud and On-Premises
7.6 Backup and Recovery
7.6.1 Improved Uptime and Reduced Downtime of Application During Hosting
7.7 Application Security
7.7.1 Rise in Security Breaches to Drive Segment
8 Application Hosting Market, by Application Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Application Type: Market Drivers
8.2 Mobile Applications
8.2.1 Accelerated Mobile Pages to Enhance User Experience and Page Loading Speed
8.3 Web-Based Applications
8.3.1 Evolution of New Technologies to Reshape Enterprise Business Applications
9 Application Hosting Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.2.1 Emergence of Digital Channels, E-Commerce, and Social Media to Trigger Enterprises to Invest Heavily
9.3 Smes
9.3.1 Cloud Hosting Services Empower These Organizations to Host Their Applications
10 Application Hosting Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.2.1 Cloud Hosting Helps Identify and Create Significant Opportunities That Help Banks Develop Customer-Centric Business Models
10.3 It/Ites
10.3.1 Investment in New Technologies to Drive Market
10.4 Telecom
10.4.1 High Availability, Reliability, and Ability to Leverage Existing Networking Infrastructure to Drive Market
10.5 Media & Entertainment
10.5.1 Hosting of Media & Entertainment Applications to Empower Enterprises to Increase Consumer Base
10.6 Retail & E-Commerce
10.6.1 Application Hosting Services Empower Integration of Multiple Shopping Channels
10.7 Healthcare & Life Sciences
10.7.1 Need to Overcome Challenges and Sustain in Competitive Market
10.8 Manufacturing
10.8.1 Migration of Applications to Cloud Environment Enables Manufacturers to Adopt Smart Manufacturing Technologies
10.9 Energy & Utilities
10.9.1 Energy & Utilities Use Various Software Applications to Enhance Productivity and Efficiency
10.10 Other Verticals
10.10.1 Need for Processing Large Unstructured Data and Storage to Accelerate Adoption of Application Hosting Services
11 Application Hosting Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Competitive Scenario and Trends
12.3.1 Product Launches
12.3.2 Deals
12.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Players
12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis
12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Overview
12.7 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions
12.7.1 Stars
12.7.2 Emerging Leaders
12.7.3 Pervasive Players
12.7.4 Participants
12.8 Company Product Footprint Analysis
12.9 Company Market Ranking Analysis
12.10 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Matrix: Methodology and Definitions
12.10.1 Progressive Companies
12.10.2 Responsive Companies
12.10.3 Dynamic Companies
12.10.4 Starting Blocks
12.11 Competitive Benchmarking for Smes/Start-Ups
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Major Players
13.1.1 Aws
13.1.2 Ibm
13.1.3 Google
13.1.4 Microsoft
13.1.5 Rackspace
13.1.6 Liquid Web
13.1.7 Sungard As
13.1.8 Dxc Technology
13.1.9 Apprenda
13.1.10 Navisite
13.1.11 Spectrum Enterprise
13.1.12 Capgemini
13.1.13 Digitalocean
13.1.14 Oracle
13.1.15 Nce Corporation
13.1.16 Bluehost
13.1.17 Hostgator
13.1.18 Netmagic Solutions
13.2 Start-Ups/Smes
13.2.1 Greengeeks
13.2.2 Cloudways
13.2.3 Hostwinds
13.2.4 Serverspace
13.2.5 Hostarium
13.2.6 Appfleet
13.2.7 Boltflare
14 Adjacent/Related Markets
15 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6cdd7n
Attachment