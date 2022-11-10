The Global Tarot Cards Market is expected to grow by $214.34 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.11% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tarot Cards Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360245/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the tarot cards market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing disposable income of consumers, benefits of tarot reading, and rising popularity of tarot card readings among psychic readers.

The tarot cards market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The tarot cards market is segmented as below:

By Type

• French-suited tarot decks

• German-suited tarot decks

• Italo Portuguese suited tarot decks

• Non occult Italian suited tarot decks



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing online availability of tarot cards as one of the prime reasons driving the tarot cards market growth during the next few years. Also, growing awareness about tarot reading with online platform accessibility and growing popularity of private-label brands will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the tarot cards market covers the following areas:

• Tarot cards market sizing

• Tarot cards market forecast

• Tarot cards market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tarot cards market vendors that include Abusua Pa, Aeclectic Tarot, Art of Play, AzureGreen, Hello Merch, Liminal 11 Ltd, Lisa Sterle, Sage Centauress, TarotArts, Tarotopia, The Tarot Shop UK, and U.S. Games Systems Inc. Also, the tarot cards market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

