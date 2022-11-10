CoolVu Franchise Honors Veterans With $2M Two Year Commitment

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoolVu Glass & Surface Solutions, an elite provider of residential and commercial architectural window film, surface enhancements and graphics, has committed investing $2 million to cover the franchise fees for veteran-owned franchises over a two-year period. This endeavor reflects on CoolVu's dedication to providing military veterans with a viable career path after their service has come to an end, an ongoing struggle many outgoing members of the military face as they reassimilate into civilian life.

Military veterans do not need to meet a net worth requirement in order to become a CoolVu Franchisee and will pay zero in franchise fees. This opportunity allows veterans to transition into a new, worthwhile career while remaining independent and in control. Likewise, veterans can continue serving their community by providing solutions that help their neighbors conserve energy, enhance their environment, and protect themselves and their property.

CoolVu supports all franchise owners with technology, training, and a business model that has garnered proven, measurable success. Additionally, CoolVu supports First-Responders by offering 50% off franchise fees when they launch their own CoolVu franchise.

"At CoolVu, we know veterans and first-responders are uniquely suited for roles that call for leadership and teamwork," said Mike Herrera, President of CoolVu. "They have so much to offer, and we're honored for the opportunity to help them thrive in civilian life."

Veterans are ideal candidates for entrepreneurial opportunities for a number of reasons. In addition to leadership and teamwork, they are known for their strong work ethic, ability to handle stressful situations, self-direction and motivation, diversity and inclusion, and their proven code of ethics and core values.

Currently, CoolVu is home to three veteran franchisees, representing veterans from the United States Marine Corps and the US Navy with territories in Birmingham Southeast, Charlotte Southeast, and Overland Park. More are actively being recruited. CoolVu challenges other businesses to seek veterans for leadership positions and tailor opportunities to help them find professional and financial success following their years of service.

CoolVu is a subsidiary of FutureVu Brands, Inc, a business platform created to develop, acquire, and support exceptional brand growth. Window Film Depot, Impact Security, CoolVu AutoSpa and LVW are additional brands operated under the FutureVu Brands umbrella, led by CEO, Jeff Franson.

ABOUT COOLVU

Founded by leading industry veterans, the CoolVu Franchise opportunity is the manifestation of 25 years of unparalleled success in the residential and commercial architectural film, surface enhancement, and graphics business. CoolVu founders are responsible for over 50,000 installations of specialty products in homes, buildings, and storefronts throughout all 50 states, having tackled some of the most impressive and difficult architectural film & graphics projects ever completed in the US. Learn more about CoolVu.

