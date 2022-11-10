LaunchDarkly Expands Leadership Team Amid Growth

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the leading feature management platform, today has announced two significant executive hires to its leadership team. The company has appointed legal veteran Sai Sriskandarajah as General Counsel and longtime sales executive and go-to-market leader Chris Mahoney as Senior Vice President (SVP) of sales.



“Sai and Chris each bring vast, unparalleled experience from their areas of expertise that will be instrumental to help lead and grow LaunchDarkly and I am thrilled to welcome them to LaunchDarkly,” said Edith Harbaugh, LaunchDarkly co-founder and CEO. “As we continue to provide the DevOps community with software to innovate and release features with a high level of psychological safety, both Chris and Sai’s perspectives will be crucial in maintaining our position as the leader in feature management.”

Sriskandarajah has been working with and helping technology companies for more than 15 years, with a specialization in building out the legal functions from the ground up so that legal policies and practices scale alongside a company’s growth. In this new role at LaunchDarkly, he will report to the company’s CEO, Edith Harbaugh and will be responsible for leading the company’s legal, compliance and regulatory functions.

Prior to joining LaunchDarkly, Sriskandarajah held executive positions at Bitly, and Mapbox; as well as other legal positions at companies such as Gunderson Dettmer, Twitter and Intel. He is also committed to creating communities where legal professionals can improve both their personal and professional well-being. In that light, he is also a founding member of TechGC, a peer-to-peer community for General Counsels to share knowledge and best practices while supporting one another.

Mahoney is a proven sales executive with more than 20 years of experience and a track record of driving growth at technology companies. Prior to joining LaunchDarkly, Mahoney held sales and leadership positions at companies like Amplitude, ServiceNow and BMC Software. In this new role, he will report to LaunchDarkly’s Chief Revenue Officer, Jeremy Smith and help scale the company’s global sales organization with a customer-first mentality.

These leaders join LaunchDarkly at an opportune time, as the company continues to scale and grow. Most recently, LaunchDarkly announced significant momentum in the EMEA region , jumped from #47 to #34 on the prestigious Cloud100 list, and also joined the newly created “ Centaur” list of companies with $100 million in annual recurring revenue. In conjunction with these accomplishments and the company’s overall success, Edith Harbaugh has been named to both Inc.’s 2022 Female Founder 100 and Entrepreneur’s 100 Women of Influence in 2022 , and LaunchDarkly now works with more than 4,000 customers globally. Accolades such as these were built upon the company’s strong values, which were recently refreshed to accurately reflect what is most important while working at LaunchDarkly: https://launchdarkly.com/our-values/ .

