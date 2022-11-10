Domain Therapeutics presents new data on its EP4R and CCR8 antagonists at 2022 SITC Annual Meeting

Data unveiled on clinical candidate EP4R antagonist, DT-9081, and CCR8 depleting-antibody programs





Strasbourg, France – Montreal, Canada, November 10, 2022 – Domain Therapeutics (“Domain” or “the Company”), a drug discovery and development company focused on G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) in immuno-oncology, today unveiled new data on its proprietary GPCR programs at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in Boston, US. Domain is presenting three poster sessions at the conference on DT-9081, its clinical candidate EP4R antagonist, and on its CCR8 depleting-antibody program.

The preclinical data being presented on Domain’s immuno-oncology candidate, DT-9081, shows that the drug candidate was able to demonstrate strong anti-tumor effects in two cancer models with notable synergies with immune checkpoint inhibitors to induce long lasting complete responses. DT-9081 has completed regulatory development and is due to enter the clinic by the end of 2022. The phase I multi-center open label study will assess the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of the asset.

Domain is also presenting preclinical proof-of-principle data on its CCR8 depleting-antibody program, which represents an attractive target from which to derive novel immunotherapies. Data from the studies shows that treatment with a depleting anti-mCCR8 antibody in monotherapy was able to translate into robust anti-tumor activity in multiple models, with induction of a potent and long-lasting tumor-specific memory effect. Domain has successfully discovered a patent-protected library of antibodies with distinct and differentiated binding and activity profiles with the potential to drive the development of a best-in-class CCR8 depleting-antibody for the treatment of cancers.

Pascal Neuville, CEO at Domain Therapeutics, commented: “The new data being presented at SITC highlights the promising potential of our GPCR programs. We look forward to revealing our exciting findings on both DT-9081 and the CCR8 antibody series, demonstrating the unique features of our proprietary assets. More broadly, Domain has a rich pipeline of differentiated assets with best-in-class and first-in-class potential focused on GPCR targets in immuno-oncology, which we believe has the capacity to address a range of cancers and offer game-changing therapies for patients.”

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: DT-9081, a selective EP4 receptor antagonist which synergizes with immune checkpoint inhibitors to induce complete responses in syngeneic murine cancer models

Abstract number: #814

Location: Omni Boston Hotel, 450 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02210, Poster Hall, Hall C

Date and time: 11/11/2022 9:00am – 8:30pm

Title: First in human phase I trial of DT-9081, a selective EP4 receptor antagonist in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic solid tumors

Abstract number: #741

Location: Omni Boston Hotel, 450 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02210, Poster Hall, Hall C

Date and time: 10/11/2022 9:00am – 9:00pm

Title: Beyond CCR8: key epitopes targeting dynamic CCR8 conformational states and a diversity of monoclonal antibodies to modulate the tumor microenvironment for the treatment of cancers

Abstract snumber: #1393

Location: Omni Boston Hotel, 450 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02210, Poster Hall, Hall C

Date and time: 10/11/2022 9:00am – 9:00pm

About Domain Therapeutics

Domain Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company operating in France and Canada, focuses on the discovery and development of new drug candidates targeting G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), one of the most important drug target classes. The Company raised €39m in early 2022 to develop high-value drug candidates to address GPCR-mediated immunosuppression in immuno-oncology.

