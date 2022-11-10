Luxury Waterfront Development Gulfside Twelve Has Finalized the Purchase of the Carousel Beach Motel in Estero Island, Florida

ESTERO, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dublin Real Estate Investment Group, LLC, a progressive real estate investment group with a focus on residential development opportunities throughout the Midwest and Southeast, has announced that it has finalized the acquisition of the Carousel Beach Motel located at 6230 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach.

Carousel Beach Redevelopment, LLC, a subsidiary of Dublin Real Estate Investment Group, LLC completed the purchase of the 27-room Carousel Beach Motel earlier this month, making it the final piece to the luxury development. Already under construction for the past several months, the property will consist of 12 exclusive residences of at least 4,000 square feet each with four ensuite bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, large lanais, plus a flex room that can be used as a theater, office, workout space or additional bedroom. Amenities within the pet-friendly community include a resort-style pool, poolside cabanas, grilling area and plenty of gathering space with 180 feet of beachfront living and beautiful white sand beaches just steps away from the front door. The first units are on track to open in Summer 2023.

"Despite Hurricane Ian's recent devastating impact on the area, we remain committed to furthering our investment as we head into Phase Two of Gulfside Twelve," said Tim O'Neill, CEO of Dublin Real Estate Investment Group, LLC. "We believe that Fort Myers will come back stronger and even better than it was prior to the devastation of hurricane Ian. We are all very sad about the losses that our neighbors have experienced and our team is committed to supporting the community in any way we can to help with the cleanup, including providing food and other necessities to our first responders."

Despite receiving virtually no damage to its structure following Ian's trajectory, every residence at Gulfside Twelve will be built to the highest standards and latest code requirements, leading the way for the future of boutique developments in the area. The demand for Gulfside Twelve remains high with three of the first four units in Phase One already under contract. Gulfside Twelve is located at 6240/6230 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931. For more information, visit www.GulfsideTwelve.com.

ABOUT DUBLIN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT GROUP

Dublin Real Estate Investment Group was founded in 2018 and is known for its ability to identify and develop extraordinary real estate opportunities. Dublin has a highly experienced team who effectively manage complex projects and timelines, achieved through the evaluation, planning, and execution of various strategies, enabling clients to achieve the greatest value for their real estate. For more information on Dublin Real Estate Investment Group, LLC visit www.dublindevgroup.com.

