Think Bioscience Expands Leadership Team in Drug Discovery with Key Additions

Boulder, CO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think Bioscience (“Think”), a Boulder-based synthetic biology company focused on developing small-molecule therapeutics that target difficult-to-drug proteins, today announced the appointment of Shelley Allen, as Vice President, Medicinal Chemistry. Allen brings over 20 years of drug discovery successes in Colorado including at Array Biopharma and subsequently with Pfizer. Think has also bolstered its Scientific Advisory Board with the addition of Larry Burgess, recently Head of Chemistry at Vividion, and David Chantry, former VP of Translational and Cellular Biology at Array Biopharma. Think is a spin-out from CU Boulder and is a client company of the Innosphere Ventures incubation program.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shelley Allen and her rich experience to our growing team,” said Jerome Fox, co-founder and CEO at Think Bioscience. “Her knowledge of drug discovery will help to accelerate our efforts to bring novel medicines to patients. We are also delighted to welcome Larry and David to our Science Advisory Board as their experience will be greatly helpful as we continue to build our capabilities and programs.”

“I am very excited to be working with such a talented team including many past colleagues.” said Shelley Allen. “I am motivated to bring my experience to deliver the best drug molecules to patients.”

“I am delighted to work with the Think team as they continue their focus on drug discovery.” said Larry Burgess, who was most recently Head of Chemistry at Vividion Therapeutics. “Think has been successful in recruiting prominent Boulder biotech leaders to its team.” said David Chantry. “I am delighted to be working with the company as it builds its capabilities to develop new drugs.”

Allen brings over 20 years of experience in creating on innovative teams for biotech companies. Prior to joining Think, she was the Director of Medicinal Chemistry at Array Biopharma, where she worked for 18 years before its acquisition by Pfizer in 2019. Dr. Burgess previously served as the Head of Chemistry at Vividion Therapeutics and VP of Medicinal Chemistry for Array Biopharma. Prior to Array Biopharma, Dr. Chantry previously worked at Genentech and ICOS Corporation.

About Think Bioscience

Think Bioscience is reimagining synthetic biology by using living systems to guide the design and assembly of better medicines. The unique approach to drug discovery combines applied microbiology, enzymology, and computational science to develop small-molecule therapeutics against elusive targets. Learn more about us at www.thinkbioscience.com.

