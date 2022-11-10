Tecogen Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Q3 2022 revenue of $6.6 million, an increase of 31.9% QoQ and

YTD 2022 revenue of $20.5 million, an increase of 18.9% YoY

WALTHAM, MA, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX:TGEN), a leading manufacturer of clean energy products, reported revenues of $6.6 million and a net loss of $0.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to revenues of $5.0 million, and a net profit of $1.5 million in 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 revenues were $20.5 million and a net loss of $1.0 million compared to revenues of $17.2 million and net income of $3.6 million for the same period in 2021. The positive net income in Q3 2021 and the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to the benefit from the CARES Act payroll support programs.

Key Takeaways

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net loss in Q3 2022 was $0.3 million compared to net income of $1.5 million in Q3 2021, a decrease of $1.7 million, primarily due to forgiveness of the PPP loan and the recognition of Employee Retention Credit in Q3 2021. EPS was a loss of $0.01/share and net income of $0.06/share in Q3 2022 and Q3 2021, respectively.

Net loss in YTD 2022 was $1.0 million compared to net income of $3.6 million in 2021, a decrease of $4.7 million, primarily due to the forgiveness of the PPP loan and the recognition of Employee Retention Credits in 2021. EPS was a net loss of $0.04/share and net income of $0.14/share in YTD 2022 and YTD 2021, respectively.

Profit/Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $0.2 million compared to a loss of $0.9 million for the same period in 2021, a decrease of $0.7 million. Increased Products and Services revenue and gross profit caused the decrease in loss from operations.

Loss from operations for YTD 2022 was $1.0 million compared to a loss of $1.4 million for the same period in 2021, a decrease of $0.4 million. Increased Product revenue and gross profit caused the decrease in loss from operations.

Revenues

Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were $6.6 million compared to $5.0 million for the same period in 2021, a 31.9% increase. Product revenue was $3.2 million in Q3 2022 compared to $1.9 million in the same period in 2021, an increase of 71.4%, primarily due to increased chiller and cogeneration sales into our key market segments including multi-unit residential. Services revenue was $3.1 million in Q3 2022 compared to $2.8 million in the same period in 2021, an increase of 8.8%, primarily due to increased service contract revenue. Energy Production revenue increased 5.5%, to $333 thousand in Q2 2022 compared to $315 thousand in the same period in 2021.

Revenues for YTD 2022 were $20.5 million compared to $17.2 million for the same period in 2021, a 18.9% increase. Product revenue was $10.2 million YTD 2022 compared to $6.4 million in the same period in 2021, an increase of 57.7%, primarily due to increased cogeneration and chiller sales into our key market segments including controlled environment agriculture. Services revenue was $9.0 million YTD 2022 compared to $9.4 million in the same period in 2021, a decline of 4.2%, primarily due to reduced lower margin installation activity. Services contract revenue increased 4.8% to $9.0 million YTD 2022 compared to $8.6 million in the same period of 2021. Energy Production revenue decreased 5.3%, to $1.27 million in YTD 2022 compared to $1.34 million in the same period in 2021 due to site closures.



Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for Q3 2022 was $2.9 million compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin decreased to 43.7% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 46.7% for the same period in 2021 due to higher material costs. Products margin decreased from 44.6% to 35.3%. Services margin increased from 48.1% to 51.8% and Energy Production margin increased from 45.9% to 49.5% quarter to quarter.

Gross profit for YTD 2022 was $8.7 million compared to $8.1 million in the same period in 2021. Gross margin decreased to 42.4% YTD 2022 compared to 47.3% for the same period in 2021 due to higher material costs. Product margin decreased from 44.1% to 33.7%. Services margin increased from 50.4% to 52.2% and Energy Production margin increased from 40.5% to 42.7% year over year.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses decreased by 4.4% to $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $3.3 million in the same period in 2021 due to lower bad debt expense, partially offset by increased R&D costs.

Operating expenses increased by 1.5% to $9.6 million YTD 2022 compared to $9.5 million in the same period in 2021 due to increase payroll and R&D costs, partially offset by lower bad debt expense in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was negative $72 thousand for the third quarter of 2022 compared to a negative $197 thousand for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was negative $521 thousand YTD 2022 compared to $391 thousand YTD 2021. (Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss attributable to Tecogen, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on equity securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges or gains including abandonment of intangible assets and the extinguishment of debt. See the table following the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for a reconciliation from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as important disclosures about the company's use of Adjusted EBITDA).

“I'm encouraged by the year on year revenue growth. As electricity rates continue to rise, the need for customers to find alternative ways to reduce energy expenses is making our products increasingly attractive. The 40% investment tax credit (a 30% base and 10% bonus for domestic manufacturers) makes the climate favorable for energy efficient products such as ours. In particular the availability of the ITC direct pay option for non-profits makes the value proposition for our cogeneration and chillers incredibly compelling," commented Benjamin Locke, Tecogen's Chief Executive Officer.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency chillers and water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use that provide cost effective, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,150 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecopower, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Ultera, and NetZero Greens are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any accompanying documents, contain “forward-looking statements” which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and on our Form 8-K, under “Risk Factors”, among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA which excludes certain expenses as described in the presentation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as an internal measure of business operating performance and believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance by eliminating items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $2,880,160 $3,614,463 Accounts receivable, net 8,598,302 8,482,286 Employee retention credit receivable 713,269 1,276,021 Inventories, net 8,712,021 7,764,989 Unbilled revenue 1,956,002 3,258,189 Prepaid and other current assets 507,996 578,801 Total current assets 23,367,750 24,974,749 Long-term assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 1,661,694 1,782,944 Right of use assets 1,404,034 1,869,210 Intangible assets, net 1,047,296 1,181,023 Goodwill 2,406,156 2,406,156 Other assets 184,393 148,140 TOTAL ASSETS $30,071,323 $32,362,222 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $3,325,452 $3,508,354 Accrued expenses 2,263,009 2,343,728 Deferred revenue 1,282,971 1,957,752 Lease obligations, current 676,974 641,002 Unfavorable contract liability, current 265,854 330,032 Total current liabilities 7,814,260 8,780,868 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 395,561 208,456 Lease obligations, net of current portion 796,696 1,315,275 Unfavorable contract liability, net of current portion 706,667 929,474 Total liabilities 9,713,184 11,234,073 Stockholders’ equity: Tecogen Inc. shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,850,261 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 24,850 24,850 Additional paid-in capital 57,271,577 57,016,859 Accumulated deficit (36,857,142) (35,833,621) Total Tecogen Inc. stockholders’ equity 20,439,285 21,208,088 Non-controlling interest (81,146) (79,939) Total stockholders’ equity 20,358,139 21,128,149 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $30,071,323 $32,362,222

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Revenues Products $3,206,732 $1,871,332 Services 3,078,604 2,829,244 Energy production 332,774 315,292 Total revenues 6,618,110 5,015,868 Cost of sales Products 2,074,243 1,036,396 Services 1,482,355 1,467,019 Energy production 168,178 170,518 Total cost of sales 3,724,776 2,673,933 Gross profit 2,893,334 2,341,935 Operating expenses General and administrative 2,343,449 2,473,190 Selling 567,529 656,885 Research and Development 202,138 122,031 Gain on disposition of assets (5,486) — Total operating expenses 3,107,630 3,252,106 Loss from operations (214,296) (910,171) Other income (expense) Other income (expense), net (7,140) (4,798) Interest expense (2,280) (3,855) Employee retention credit — 562,253 Unrealized loss on investment securities — (37,497) Total other income (expense), net (9,420) 2,401,758 Income (loss) before provision for state income taxes (223,716) 1,491,587 Provision for state income taxes 5,922 3,000 Consolidated net income (loss) (229,638) 1,488,587 Income attributable to the non-controlling interest (27,074) (21,890) Net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc. $(256,712) $1,466,697 Net income per share - basic $(0.01) $0.06 Net income per share - diluted $(0.01) $0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 24,850,261 24,850,261 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,850,261 25,154,905





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc. $(256,712) $1,466,697 Interest expense, net 2,280 8,653 Income taxes 5,922 3,000 Depreciation & amortization, net 107,250 116,166 EBITDA (141,260) 1,594,516 Stock based compensation 69,118 56,889 Unrealized loss on investment securities — 37,497 Adjusted EBITDA $(72,142) $(196,753)

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Revenues Products $10,156,328 $6,439,981 Services 9,046,075 9,438,702 Energy production 1,268,623 1,339,448 Total revenues 20,471,026 17,218,131 Cost of sales Products 6,734,465 3,601,408 Services 4,322,693 4,684,008 Energy production 726,297 796,933 Total cost of sales 11,783,455 9,082,349 Gross profit 8,687,571 8,135,782 Operating expenses General and administrative 7,642,183 7,365,495 Selling 1,572,221 1,747,959 Research and development 537,126 381,064 Gain on disposition of assets (41,931) — Gain on termination of unfavorable contract liability (71,375) — Total operating expenses 9,638,224 9,494,518 Loss from operations (950,653) (1,358,736) Other income (expense) Interest and other income (expense), net (22,556) (7,127) Interest expense (15,841) (13,583) Gain on extinguishment of debt — 3,773,014 Employee retention credit — 1,276,021 Gain on sale of investment securities — 6,046 Unrealized gain on investment securities 37,497 18,749 Total other income (expense), net (900) 5,053,120 Income (loss) before provision for state income taxes (951,553) 3,694,384 Provision for state income taxes 16,352 18,991 Consolidated net income (loss) (967,905) 3,675,393 Income attributable to non-controlling interest (55,616) (42,358) Net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc. $(1,023,521) $3,633,035 Net income (loss) per share - basic $(0.04) $0.15 Net income (loss) per share - diluted $(0.04) $0.14 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 24,850,261 24,850,261 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,850,261 25,131,165





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc. $(1,023,521) $3,633,035 Interest expense, net 15,841 20,710 Income taxes 16,352 18,991 Depreciation & amortization, net 324,968 357,636 EBITDA (666,360) 4,030,372 Gain on extinguishment of debt — (3,773,014) Stock based compensation 254,718 150,655 Unrealized gain on marketable securities (37,497) (18,749) Gain on sale of marketable securities — (6,046) Gain on termination of unfavorable contract liability (71,375) — Non-cash abandonment of intangible assets — 7,400 Adjusted EBITDA $(520,514) $390,618

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measure, this news release contains information about Adjusted EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges including abandonment of certain intangible assets and extinguishment of debt), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)