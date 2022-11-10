TNDC Again Rated One of the Biggest Indigenous Businesses in BC

DEASE LAKE, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) has been rated by Business in Vancouver (BIV) again as one of the biggest Indigenous Businesses in British Columbia. In 2021, TNDC was rated #1 in BIV’s annual list and on November 7, 2022 BIV released its annual list for 2022 where TNDC was rated #3 as the biggest Indigenous Business in B.C., ranked by total number of employees.



“TNDC is delighted to again be recognized as one of the biggest Indigenous Businesses in British Columbia. Inclusion in Business In Vancouver’s coveted annual list provides further credence to the economic strength and wellbeing of TNDC and strengthens our position as an Indigenous Partner of Choice. Introduction of new businesses like Airport and Forestry Services are complementing our heavy construction and camp services for the exploration and mining sector, enabling us to provide valuable employment for the local remote communities and be one of the top employers in Northwest British Columbia,” says Paul Gruner, Chief Executive Officer, TNDC.

TNDC – the business arm of the Tahltan Nation – is owned by its shareholders – Iskut Band, Tahltan Band and Tahltan Central Government. A portion of TNDC’s profit is returned to our shareholders in the form of a dividend for initiatives to benefit Tahltan members, while the remaining amount is retained for working capital and to be reinvested for future growth.

TNDC was founded in 1985 by visionary, progressive Tahltan leaders who wanted to ensure the Tahltan Nation benefits from the economic activities and development occurring within Tahltan Territory and to provide employment, training and contracting opportunities to Tahltan members.

From its roots in residential construction, TNDC’s services have expanded to heavy construction, earthworks, camp services, air support, aviation, forestry, transportation and fibre-optic communications services. TNDC serves the resource exploration, mine development and mining, building construction, forestry, hydroelectric power, civil, infrastructure and public works sectors.

Today, TNDC is a multi-million-dollar business employing hundreds of people. In the 2021-2022 fiscal year, TNDC’s gross revenue was $70 million with $80 million in assets. In the 2022 work season, employment peaked at 319, with more than 500 employed throughout the season, and 71% of the workforce identifying as Indigenous.

Business in Vancouver newspaper focuses on various sectors of B.C.'s business community. Since its founding in 1989, BIV has become a leading source of business intelligence for its subscribers and online readers.