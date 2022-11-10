Walmart Canada and TELUS Health join forces to provide Walmart associates with comprehensive virtual health and wellbeing services

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walmart Canada and TELUS Health announced today a new strategic initiative to bring TELUS Health’s full suite of total health and wellbeing solutions to all Walmart associates in Canada. This robust suite of health services will provide Walmart Canada associates and their families with confidential access to hundreds of health professionals from a variety of disciplines to support every step of their healthcare journey.



This enhanced offering will provide associates and their eligible dependents with a single source to access a full suite of services to improve their overall wellness, whether they need counseling on a variety of topics, including mental health, nutrition advice and more, a virtual consultation with a clinician, or want to improve their lifestyle habits through weight loss, more exercise or better eating. Programs include:

Virtual Care : associates and their family will have access to primary care from trusted clinicians, 24/7 and on-demand for text and video consultations. Drawing from diverse backgrounds, these healthcare professionals are trained to deliver inclusive care in a variety of languages, including occupational awareness, gender and sexual identity, ethnocultural diversity and faith, allowing associates to be matched with a compatible clinician.





Employee Enablement : This next generation platform transforms traditional Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) into a single convenient and collaborative access point so that associates can more easily manage their physical and mental health, wellbeing, and work/life integration. Unique to this platform are dedicated care advocates who develop compassionate and guided care plans that support associates on their path towards improved health, mindfulness, performance and self-esteem.





Wellbeing: associates in Canada will be able to embrace wellbeing and improve their overall health by engaging with like-minded communities and taking part in friendly challenges with colleagues to help build healthier habits, with the resources and goal-setting support they need to sustain newly-gleaned habits.



“At Walmart, we support our associates. We do so in a manner that is meaningful to them and fulfills their personal and career goals. Whether it’s by supporting their physical and mental health or helping them reach their development goals; we strive to do so in an easily accessible and customizable way at a time that works for them,” said AnnMarie Mercer, Chief People Officer, Walmart Canada. “We’re partnering with TELUS Health given their ability to provide a comprehensive wellbeing offering that is inclusive on a simple, digital platform that our associates will benefit from.”

Associates can access the TELUS Health suite of solutions in French and English 24/7 via a single smartphone app or direct telephone number. associates will also be able to access the services in 220 other languages and dialects through specialized translation services, the first client to do so.

“At the core, an associate’s wellbeing is a balance between a variety of components – not only physical and mental health but also a series of wellness programs designed to help address work-life challenges,” said Michael Dingle, Chief Operating Officer, TELUS Health. “By considering an associate’s total wellbeing, we are helping Walmart Canada achieve this balance with a modern, digitally-enabled health and wellbeing experience, and dedicated care advocates, who can personalize care plans, especially for associates who may find themselves managing complex and interrelated challenges.”

TELUS Health has more than a decade of experience in virtual care services delivering a national, employer-focused suite of programs that make health and wellness more accessible for associates and their families.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca , is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2022 and was also named one of Canada’s most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada’s social media pages – Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is a global healthcare company serving people in more than 160 countries delivering both digital innovation and clinical services to improve total physical, mental and financial health and wellness across the full spectrum of primary and preventative care. By leveraging the power of technology to deliver connected solutions and services both in-person and virtually, TELUS Health is improving access to care and revolutionizing the flow of information while facilitating collaboration, efficiency, and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied healthcare professionals, insurers, employers and people globally, progressing its vision of transforming healthcare and empowering people to live healthier lives.

Our clinical team is composed of renowned and passionate health professionals around the world delivering best-in-class people-centric care to hundreds of thousands of employers, professionals and their families.



For more information please visit: www.telushealth.com .