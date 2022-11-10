ibex Named One of The Best Places To Work for Women 2022 in Central America and Caribbean

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that ibex Nicaragua was named one of the Best Places to Work for Women 2022 in Central America and Caribbean for the second year in a row.



“We are proud and honored to be named a top workplace for women,” said Bridgett Hart, VP of Employee Experience at ibex. “This recognition is another validation of the amazing team and winning culture we have at ibex. We are committed to cultivating an inclusive work environment that encourages career growth and rewards achievements along the way. Combining the best talent and employee culture with our award-winning training and technology enables us to help the world’s top brands deliver next-level customer experiences.”

ibex continues to invest and grow in Central America and the Caribbean with ten locations across Nicaragua, Honduras and Jamaica and is currently engaged in hiring more than 2,500 new employees in the region.

This highly competitive recognition from Great Place to Work also underscores ibex’s global commitment to providing greater opportunities for women in the workplace. Its Women of ibex program provides a community of women helping women to advance their life and career goals through meaningful discourse, positive encouragement, and continued support.

Jimena Mora, Engagement Supervisor at ibex Nicaragua, is one of the many examples of employees who advanced their careers at ibex. Mora said, "I joined ibex because I heard that they had many growth opportunities and that it was a new company that valued its people. I started as a customer service agent and was promoted to Engagement Supervisor. ibex gave me the opportunity to grow. They trusted my talent, they helped me develop, and they continue to do so to this day.”

“Investing in our employees is key to our success at ibex,” said Henry Bermudez, Vice President of Operations – Nicaragua at ibex. “We’re excited that Great Place To Work has once again recognized ibex for our team’s performance and for providing outstanding opportunities for employees in the region and around the globe.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/809b1409-b52e-4a64-bb1f-320c794dafe6



