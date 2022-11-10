Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Size to Garner $29.7 billion by 2028 with 17.80% CAGR: Latest Industry Insight by Markets N Research

Chicago, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market by Technology (NGS, LOAC, RT-PCR) Application (CTC, Biomarker), Cancer Type (Lung, Breast) – Global Forecast to 2028" states that Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from USD 11.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 29.7 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.80% from 2022 to 2028. The demand for next-generation cancer diagnostic tests is predicted to increase with the prevalence of oncology disorders.

These tests are anticipated to aid in the early detection of cancer and enable effective prognosis, which in turn is anticipated to positively impact the development of this vertical during the projected year. A key element anticipated to open up profitable growth opportunities for this market is the development and introduction of product offerings by numerous large companies. Potentially high-value growth avenues and opportunities characterize the market during the forecast period due to the growing development of companion diagnostics for their deployment in delivering personalized and advanced genomic therapy.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market"

264 – Tables

98– Figures

350 – Pages

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities in Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market:

Drivers: Increasing cancer cases

Restraints: Lack of skilled professionals

Opportunities: Increase in the geriatric population

Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022 to 2028 CAGR 17.80% 2028 Value Projection USD 29.7 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 11.1 billion in 2021 Historical Data for 2018 to 2021





Segmentation of Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market-



Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market – By Technology

NGS

LOAC

RT-PCR

Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market – By Application

CTC

Biomarker

Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market – By Cancer Type

Lung

Breast

The NGS category in the next generation cancer diagnostics market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The NGS segment is projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The benefits include finding gene duplications or deletions and identifying mutations using melting curve analysis. It is expected that NGS-based technology will become more popular, which will limit the use of DNA and protein microarrays. The growing acceptance of this technique among research organizations has been facilitated by technological developments in NGS systems, the creation of supportive library preparation standards, and the development of data analysis tools.

Lung cancer category of the next generation cancer diagnostics market to record the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Lung cancer is expected to account for the highest CAGR of the next generation cancer diagnostics market from 2022 to 2028 due to the segment's relatively higher number of research initiatives and patent filings. Additionally, lung cancer has the highest occurrence worldwide, necessitating a higher market share to serve the enormous patient population. However, because of increased incidence rates that will increase the demand for diagnostic and screening technologies, breast oncology problems are predicted to experience significant growth throughout the projected period.

Top Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Abbott

BD

OPKO Health Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Illumina Inc

QIAGEN

BioGenex

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

bioMérieux SA

NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.

Telerad Tech

BioNTech SE

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

PerkinElmer Inc

Cepheid

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Agendia, Inc., a leading provider of precision oncology for breast cancer , announced a multi-year collaboration to co-develop diagnostic (IVD) assays for oncology testing.

, announced a multi-year collaboration to co-develop diagnostic (IVD) assays for oncology testing. In January 2022, Boehringer Ingelheim and Illumina Inc. joined together to speed the development of precision medicines and select therapies for patients with advanced cancer.



and select therapies for patients with advanced cancer. In October 2021, Roche released the AVENIO tumor tissue CGP kit to enable access to personalized cancer research.



Regional Insights:

Europe is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in next generation cancer diagnostics market share from 2022 to 2028

Europe is the fastest-growing region in the next generation cancer diagnostics market. The increasing incidence of cancer cases in Europe clearly demands early detection and diagnosis of cancer. Researchers are consistently working to discover novel cancer diagnosis methods with minimal invasion. There are approximately 375000 cases of cancers detected each year, with a mortality rate of over 44%. An expanding number of researchers, the presence of top-tier research organizations, and pharmaceutical industry giants are all contributing to the advancement of cancer diagnostics research in the U.K. In addition, the COVID-19 epidemic has significantly increased public awareness of early cancer diagnosis and treatment over the past few years. The market for next-generation cancer diagnostics in the UK is strongly driven by this trend.

