InterMed Resources and UroViu Corp Announce Agreement With HealthTrust Purchasing Group

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterMed Resources Tennessee and UroViu Corp, a company that develops and commercializes highly portable single-use endoscopy platforms, announced their new partnership with InterMed Resources Tennessee as the exclusive distributor to HealthTrust Purchasing Group for all UroViu products.

Under the agreement, UroViu will sell its entire product line at a contracted price for distribution exclusively through InterMed Resources Tennessee to HealthTrust Purchasing Group's 1,600 member facilities throughout the United States.

"HealthTrust Purchasing Group represents a significant opportunity to access a large number of hospitals," said Bruce OuYang, President and CEO of UroViu Corp. "UroViu's cost-effective, ready-anytime, and time-saving solution will enable HealthTrust facilities to implement single-use cystoscopy and hysteroscopy, an efficient, safe, and reliable option for their patients, in clinics as well as acute and emergency care settings, eliminating the need for dedicated procedure rooms."

The single-use platform ranges from a 12-Fr diagnostic semi-rigid cystoscope and equivalent hysteroscope, a 14-Fr injection cystoscope with an integrated needle for drug delivery, to a flexible, deflectable, and rotatable 16.5-Fr cystoscope. Single-use endoscopy is a safe and reliable alternative to traditional reusable scopes that must be cleaned and sanitized after every use. The difficulty of servicing traditional scopes has led to FDA scrutiny due to inherent cross-contamination risks. UroViu's single-use scopes eliminate those risks.

"InterMed Resources is constantly on the search for the most innovative, cost-effective technology to deliver cutting-edge healthcare resources to our partners," pointed out Roger Biles, CEO of InterMed Resources. "We are very excited about what UroViu can deliver for HealthTrust members and their patients."

About UroViu Corporation

UroViu Corporation's mission is to revolutionize the endoscopy platform for improved patient care and provider efficiency with operations in California and Washington and production facilities in Asia. UroViu is the developer of the always-ready cystoscopy & hysteroscopy platforms, the highly portable, self-contained, and versatile single-use endoscopy solution to meet the needs of Urologists, UroGynecologists, and Gynecologists. The unique portable platform and product suite are protected by a portfolio of 20+ patents granted worldwide and many more pending patents. UroViu's vision is to simplify the scope of patient care. For more information, please visit www.uroviu.com.

About InterMed Resources TN

InterMed Resources, located in Brentwood, Tennessee, is a minority-owned business that provides national and corporate consulting and contract management services to a variety of medical device manufacturers and suppliers focused on acute care, surgery centers, hospitals, long-term care, and physician markets. InterMed specializes in representing innovative medical device companies and suppliers in small and medium business market segments. Its management team has extensive clinical, sales, distribution, and national contracting experience (over 50 years collectively) in medical devices.

