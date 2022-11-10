Experts Discuss Digital Marketing for Christmas 2022

London, UK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The festive season is soon approaching, and in the world of digital marketing, it comes around far earlier than it does for everyone else. What’s more, it comes around earlier each year, especially for B2C eCommerce businesses that typically have a lot of competition and that are eager to set themselves apart while offering compelling promotions.

The Yuletide is no doubt an important time of the year for marketing campaigns – and an incredibly lucrative period. The success of the festive period, however, depends largely on your seasonal marketing efforts and when they begin. So for those keen to do things right and bring in a lot of traffic – when should you start? What should you do?

Digital Marketing experts at The Brains have put together a guide outlining everything business owners need to know about Christmas marketing, including when to begin efforts, how to plan and how to get started. The guide includes a Christmas digital marketing checklist to help you stay on track and maximise success. The full guide can be found here:

https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/news-insights/news/digital-marketing-for-christmas-2022-when-to-start-what-to-do/

Speaking of festive digital marketing, James Speyer, Head of SEO at The Brains, says:

“Christmas is a time when a lot of businesses stand to make huge returns on their investment, but only if their campaigns are executed professionally. The key to digital marketing at Christmas is preparation. You can generally treat actioning the campaign like any other digital marketing strategy, but you need to keep in mind that early preparation is even more essential because of the influx of customers you’re likely to see.”

James Speyer, The Brains

About The Brains:

The Brains is a leading digital marketing and SEO agency in London, offering technical SEO, link building, SEO audit services and SEO copywriting, offering unbeatable ROI and results.

For more information please contact:

Jonathan Lemer, Director, The Brains

Email: jonathan@thebrains.co.uk

Telephone: 0333 050 7328

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebrainsmarketing

Website: https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/experts-discuss-digital-marketing-for-christmas-2022/