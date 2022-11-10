Outside GC Appoints Kelley Hippler Chief Revenue Officer

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outside GC LLC, the provider of choice for on-demand general counsel and corporate legal services, announces the appointment of Kelley Hippler to the role of chief revenue officer. In this position, Hippler will lead enterprise business development, client success and marketing strategy for the firm.



Hippler most recently served as chief sales officer at Forrester Research, an industry research and advisory firm, where she built the customer success function and oversaw a global sales team of 800 employees. Over her two decades leading business development and customer success functions, Kelley has collaborated with thousands of companies to gain a deep understanding of strategy and operations for businesses of all sizes—from startups to multibillion-dollar organizations.

"I’m excited to join a firm known for its innovative approach in legal services,” says Hippler. “The value that Outside GC delivers to our clients coupled with the positive attorney experience is unique in the marketplace. General counsel are under increased pressure with growing complexities across compliance, intellectual property, data privacy, risk management and talent management exacerbated by the rising rates of traditional law firms. With Outside GC’s on-demand model, our clients have access to partner-level attorneys at transparent rates.”

“We are a firm of over 100 senior attorneys, most of whom have served as in-house counsel, so we understand the pressures GCs face to reduce the risk and cost of legal while doing more for the business,” says Amy Jeffrey, managing partner at Outside GC. “Our focus is entirely on meeting the needs of our corporate legal clients, and Kelley’s track record in building client services in a growing organization aligns well with our client-focused strategy.”

About Outside GC

Outside GC is the provider of choice for on-demand general counsel and corporate legal services. Our fractional model allows startups, midsize and Fortune 500 companies to meet growing workloads at below market rates for a full-time GC or traditional outside law firm. Outside GC attorneys manage a broad range of day-to-day legal matters especially in the life science and tech verticals, including negotiating and drafting corporate and commercial agreements, financing and acquisition transactions, employment and immigration matters, intellectual property strategy and management, corporate governance, data privacy and security and regulatory compliance. To learn more, visit OutsideGC.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Outside GC

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651-552-7753

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ff44864-9d81-482f-875a-39ec5c9b9946