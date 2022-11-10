Dentistry Of The Queen City In Charlotte, North Carolina, Offers Dental Plan For Patients That Do Not Have Dental Insurance To Access Their High-Quality Services

Charlotte, North Carolina, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dentistry of the Queen City is a leading dental practice located in Charlotte, North Carolina that offers a wide range of high-quality services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, and implant dentistry.

As a Dentist in Charlotte, NC, they proudly provide dental services to patients in Charlotte and its neighboring communities, Myers Park, Dilworth, Davidson, Huntersville, Mooresville, and Cotswold.

To ensure that everyone has the ability to access dental care, Dentistry of the Queen City offers a dental plan for patients that do not have dental insurance and have several alternative methods for them to pay, like using CareCredit or LendingClub, so that they can receive premier dentistry services regardless of their economic status.

Customized Dental Care

Dr. Greg Reece, DMD, is a member of the American Dental Society, Academy of General Dentistry, the North Carolina Dental Society, and the Charlotte Dental Society and, together with his team, has the expertise to address any dental concerns that you may have, such as bleeding gums, crooked teeth, headaches, missing teeth, and teeth grinding.

They offer customized dental care for all of their patients, tailor treatments to match your unique specifications and age, and provide specialized Cosmetic Dentistry in Charlotte, NC, with the latest technology and techniques.

Cosmetic Dentistry doesn’t just give you the ability to create the smile of your dreams but can also help with a variety of oral health issues.

Some of the cosmetic treatments that Dr. Greg Reece and his dental care team offer include:

Tooth Whitening – Aging and certain habits, like drinking coffee or tea and smoking, can cause your teeth to lose their brilliance over time. Dentistry of the Queen City provides KOR teeth whitening that utilizes both at-home and in-office treatments to give you a whiter smile in 6 to 8 weeks, as well as decreased tooth sensitivity.

Porcelain Veneers – As a dentist that offers Porcelain Veneers in Charlotte, NC, Greg Reece can improve the appearance of your teeth, whether they are discolored, chipped, or cracked. Due to the durable dental ceramic they are made from, porcelain veneers are a permanent cosmetic solution and can last the rest of your lifetime.

Invisalign – An alternative to traditional braces, Invisalign slowly rearranges your teeth with clear plastic aligners that are customized to your smile. Barely noticeable and able to be removed while you eat or complete your oral health routine, these are an excellent option for straighter teeth for teens and adults.

Tooth Bonding – Cheaper than porcelain veneers, dental bonding can fix chipped teeth, cracked teeth, discolored teeth, and gaps in the smile by molding a composite resin material to your tooth.

Dentistry of the Queen City also provides specialist Dental Implants in Charlotte, NC, that can repair tooth loss and replace old or bad-fitting dentures and dental bridges that don’t look right.

Dental implants bear the closest resemblance to your natural teeth roots, are affordable, and can help preserve your smile’s health, beauty, and integrity for years to come by replacing the roots of your lost teeth and stimulating your jawbone.

They can also aid against a range of dental issues, such as tooth decay, overcrowding, bone loss in your jaw, and a misaligned bite.

On Dentistry of the Queen City’s website, you can read about the full benefits that turning to a dental implant specialist can bring to both your smile and oral health.

More information

To find out more about Dentistry of the Queen City and to see a complete list of their dental services, please visit their website at https://www.dentistryofthequeencity.com/.

