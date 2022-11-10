Creonik Launches To Help Creators Build and Monetize Communities Via Crypto Subscriptions

Limassol, Cyprus, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creonik launches its platform to allow creators to build their communities and monetize their content via crypto. Available in beta, Creonik is powered by the technologies of Calypso Group, a crypto-native fintech ecosystem for businesses.

In 2021 Patreon reported there are more than 200,000 creators across the globe who earn a total value of more than $1.2 billion per year. The creator economy still lacks a reliable way to accept subscription payments and donations in crypto Creonik aims to solve this. The company offers influencers the opportunity to accept crypto payments from their fans in a safe, fast and easy way.

Creonik focuses on supporting influencers and creators building private communities for their fans starting with Discord. There are already over 6.7 million active servers on Discord – the app itself has become a chosen destination not just for gaming but also other communities, including crypto. Creonik lets creators offer exclusive content and access to private channels to fans via a monthly subscription fee. Users can subscribe in just a few clicks and pay with USDT, USDC, DAI, FRAX, or other stablecoins. Through gated Discord channels creators can share access to podcasts, blog posts, newsletters, and any other piece of content.

The platform offers low commissions: creators getting under $200 monthly are free from any fees, for bigger sums the platform charges only 5%. Creonik automatically gives supporters roles in Discord, and is fully compatible with Patreon, meaning creators can use both platforms at a time to grow their communities.

“We want to help creators build their own private communities and provide exclusive content to their fans in a crypto-native way. Creonik already solves the underlying technical challenges from payments management to access gating “, says Maxim Kudriavtsev, CEO at Creonik. “Our goal is to let creators make a living with their content sustainably while disrupting the current state of influencer monetization to adapt it to web3 reality.”

“Calypso Group aims to bring modern fintech experience to the world of web3 and help projects accept, send and track payments in an easy and compliant way”, says Svyatoslav Dorofeev, CEO of Calypso Group. “We guarantee the safety of transactions performed with Creonik service and strongly believe in the potential of the platform to disrupt the donations industry across the globe.”

“We see the huge potential behind the solution Creonik offers, and are glad to support the project by providing resources and assistance in the development, design, analytics, and marketing,” says Bulat Ganiyev, co-founder and Managing Partner at Technokratos. “We believe the company will bring true value to the creators across the globe and are proud to be a part of their journey.”

Calypso Group was formed earlier this year after Calypso Pay and TheWatch merged to build a crypto-native fintech ecosystem for businesses. Calypso Pay is a high-volume crypto processing platform that allows receiving and making payments in a fast and secure way. TheWatch develops WatchBlock which handles tracking and monitoring for transactions and provides insights into transaction data, purchase history, and risk management. The Group lets businesses accept payments in crypto, confirm their origin for regulatory purposes, run payouts and payroll.

“Creonik is fully powered by the technologies of Calypso Group — the launch of the project proves our tech solutions can be scaled and used to bring value across the industries”, says Alexey Korneev, Chairman of the Board and Co-founder of Calypso Group. “We’ll continue to work hard aiming to drive further innovation.”

About Creonik

Creonik is a platform that allows creators to build communities and monetize their content via crypto. It lets the influencers offer exclusive content and communication packages to those who are willing to pay a subscription fee — they set the process in a few clicks and then users can pay fast and easily with DAI, FRAX, USDC, USDT, or other stablecoins. Available in beta, it focuses on supporting influencers that build private communities for their fans on Discord. Creonik is powered by the technologies of Calypso Group, a crypto-native fintech ecosystem for businesses. For more information please visit creonik.io



About Calypso Group

Calypso Group is building a crypto-native fintech ecosystem for businesses. It provides a comprehensive set of products and services helping customers accept payments in crypto, confirm their origin for regulatory purposes, run payouts and payroll. Calypso Pay facilitates crypto acquiring, even for subscriptions and payments to vendors and workers. It also allows its clients to sell goods and services by collecting recurring payments and subscriptions in cryptocurrencies in regular intervals. WatchBlock provides tracking and monitoring for transactions and provides insights into transaction data, purchase history, and risk management. For more information please visit calypso.finance