Orion Biotechnology to Attend the LSX Investival Showcase and Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd. (Orion), a drug discovery and development company unlocking the therapeutic potential of previously undruggable G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), today announced that it will be participating in Europe’s biggest dedicated healthcare investment week.

On November 14th, Anatole Klepatsky (COO), Dr. Oliver Hartley (VP Drug Discovery), and Dr. Ian McGowan (CMO) will be in London to connect with investment partners at the LSX Investival Showcase.

The Orion team will remain in London to attend the Jefferies Healthcare Conference from November 15th–17th. During this time, they will be available for meetings with institutional investors and thought leaders in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

To learn more about Orion’s approach to GPCR drug discovery, you can schedule a meeting through the conference partnering platforms.

About Orion Biotechnology

Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd. is unlocking the therapeutic potential of previously undruggable GPCRs. Orion’s world-renowned experts in GPCR pharmacology and peptide/protein engineering leverage Orion’s proprietary drug discovery platform to rapidly and efficiently advance a diversified portfolio of precision engineered GPCR-targeted therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. For more information, follow the company on LinkedIn or visit www.orionbiotechnology.com.